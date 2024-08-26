Germany Door Handles Market Report 2024: Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2020-2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Door Handles Market 2024-2030 Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Value, Industry, Size, Share, Analysis & Companies: Market Forecast By Product Type, by Material Type, By Price Range, By Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany's door handles market experienced growth driven by the escalating construction sector in Germany on account of increased demand for residential buildings and commercial complexes resulting from urbanisation, internal migration, increased tourist arrival and a high influx of immigrants due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, there has been mild stagnation in the construction sector in recent years. While real GDP rose by 1.8 percent, construction investment adjusted for price fell by 1.7 percent - after a twelve-year growth phase. In 2021, construction orders increased by 9.4% to €94.6 billion ($102.3 billion), while new orders reached €99 billion ($106.77 billion), a 4.8% increase from the previous year.



The demand for door handles also rose in the hospitality sector. As international tourism flourished in Germany, with visitors reaching 920 million in 2022. The country contributed 6.2% to Europe's GDP in travel and tourism in 2022. Accommodation establishments recorded 450.8 million overnight stays in 2022, resulting in 87 new hotels opening across nine cities, a 150% increase from 2020.



Germany's door handles market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2024-2030F. The door handle market in Germany is anticipated to experience stable growth in the upcoming years, propelled by the flourishing construction sector.

The Ostendstrasse 1-14 commercial building, a $1.29 billion project, is set to be completed by 2027, encompassing both commercial and residential elements. Also, Construction in Nuremberg, particularly in Regensburg Quarter, is underway, with a total investment of $160 million. This growth trajectory is further propelled by the German government's strategic focus on renovating building stocks. With a building renovation rate of 0.83 percent in 2023 and plans to elevate it to at least 1.25 percent annually starting from 2025. Alongside these initiatives, the forthcoming pipeline of new hotels adds another dimension to the increasing need for door handles in Germany.

By Product Type

By Product Type



The Lever Handle is poised to dominate the market, owing to its extensive use in residential homes, commercial buildings, offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, and other public facilities. Lever door Handles are favoured over other types due to their accessibility, convenience, and safety features.



By Material Type



The dominance of the metal door Handle in the German Door Handles Industry is driven by their durability and versatility. Specifically, the metal door handle is made from materials like stainless steel or brass, and is highly durable and resistant to wear and tear. They can withstand frequent use and exposure to various environmental conditions without deteriorating quickly.



By Price Range



Premium and Economy prices capture a significant portion of the market share due to their affordability and accessibility to a wide range of consumers. The economy-priced handle typically caters to projects where cost-effectiveness is prioritized over premium features or luxury aesthetics. However, the Premium segment also holds a substantial market share, particularly among consumers seeking higher-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and exclusive designs.



By Application



The residential sector dominates the revenue share in Germany Door Handles Market, driven by factors such as new construction initiatives, renovation projects, and household upgrades. Recently, MPC Capital made an acquisition of a new construction project located in Nauen within the Berlin metropolitan region for its "ESG Core Residential Real Estate Germany" fund. This project encompasses seven multi-family buildings, comprising a total of 106 residential units and 127 parking spaces. The total rentable living area is approximately 8,600 square meters, with completion slated for the end of 2024. The investment volume for this venture stands at around EUR 38 million ($40.9 million).



