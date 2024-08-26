E-Commerce Packaging Market Global Forecast to 2029, by Product Type, Material, Application and Country

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market by Material (Corrugated Boards, Paper & Paperboards, Plastics), Product Type (Boxes, Mailers, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels), Application (Electronics, F&B, Fashion, Cosmetics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global E-commerce Packaging market is projected to grow from USD 77.4 Billion in 2024 to USD 124.9 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.0%. The growing e-commerce sales in the APAC region are boosting the E-commerce Packaging market throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing penetration of the internet also helps to fuel the market in the forecast period.

This report covers the E-commerce Packaging market and forecasts its market size until 2029. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the E-commerce Packaging market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the E-commerce Packaging market along with opportunities and challenges. The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the E-commerce Packaging market.





E-commerce packaging is used by businesses to protect the products while they are in transit from the warehouse to the client's place. The e-commerce packaging market is a specified sector that serves the packaging needs of online retailers and e-commerce businesses. It involves the design, manufacturing, and distribution of packaging materials and solutions tailored specifically for the challenges of shipping products sold through online platforms.



Mailers is the second-fastest growing product type segment of the E-commerce Packaging market



Mailers emerge as the second-fastest growing segment in the E-commerce Packaging market during the forecast period. Mailers offer cost-efficiency, which makes them an attractive option for the e-commerce industry. Mailers are less expensive than boxes, which helps to reduce shipping costs and offers a lightweight experience to the consumers. The flexibility of mailers allows them to be used for packaging a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories, small electronics, books, and others.



Electronics is the fastest growing application segment of the E-commerce Packaging market

Out of several applications, electronics is projected to witness the most rapid growth within the E-commerce packaging market during the forecast period. There are several factors that makes this segment to be the fastest growing segment. However, the most prominent factor is the rising demand for electronics products which is filled by technological advancements and increased preference for convenient, technology-driven experiences. As electronics products are fragile in nature, hence they require protective packaging.



North America is the second fastest-growing market for E-commerce Packaging

The North America is the second fastest-growing region in the E-commerce Packaging market. This is due to the region is has a well-established e-commerce market and a very large base of online buyers, which has a direct effect on the demand for all kinds of e-commerce packaging solutions. Moreover, the region also known for the usage of technological innovations in the operations. Innovative packaging materials, smart packaging, and others helps to contribute to the growth of e-commerce packaging market. In addition to this, raising concern towards sustainability also increase the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, which also impact the market of e-commerce packaging.



Research Coverage

Analysis of key drivers (Increase in E-commerce sales, rising demand for food & beverages, technological advancements in Packaging, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions), restraints (Lack of appropriate recycling infrastructure), opportunities (emergence of social media platforms, brand identity creation using e-commerce packaging), and challenges (adverse effects of plastic on environment, competitive market for high-quality packaging solutions) influencing the growth of the E-commerce Packaging market

(Increase in E-commerce sales, rising demand for food & beverages, technological advancements in Packaging, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions), restraints (Lack of appropriate recycling infrastructure), opportunities (emergence of social media platforms, brand identity creation using e-commerce packaging), and challenges (adverse effects of plastic on environment, competitive market for high-quality packaging solutions) influencing the growth of the E-commerce Packaging market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the E-commerce Packaging market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the E-commerce Packaging market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the E-commerce Packaging market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the E-commerce Packaging market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the E-commerce Packaging market

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the E-commerce Packaging market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like International Paper (US), Amcor. (Switzerland), Mondi Group (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Rengo Co., Ltd (Japan), Berry Global Inc (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), CCL Industries (Canada), H.B. Fuller (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Georgia-Pacific LLC (US), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland). and others.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $77.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $124.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in E-Commerce Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific: E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Product Type & Country (2023)

E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Product Type, 2024 vs. 2029 (Kiloton)

E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Material, 2024 vs. 2029 (Kiloton)

E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Application, 2024 vs. 2029 (Kiloton)

E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Country, 2024-2029

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in E-Commerce Sales

Rising Demand for Food & Beverages

Technological Advancements in Packaging

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Increasing Use of Internet and Smartphones

Restraints

Lack of Appropriate Infrastructure

Opportunities

Emergence of Social Media Platforms

Brand Identity Creation Using E-Commerce Packaging

Challenges

Adverse Effects of Plastics on Environment

Competitive Market for High-Quality Packaging Solutions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Active Packaging

Printing Methods Rotogravure Lithography Flexography Digital Printing Ships in Own Container



Complementary Technologies

Internet of Packaging

Packaging Automation

Company Profiles

International Paper

Amcor

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

CCL Industries

H.B. Fuller

Sealed Air Corporation

Westrock Company

Georgia-Pacific

Stora Enso Oyj

DS Smith

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Klabin SA

Uline Inc.

Packsize International, Inc.

Larsen Packaging

Trident Paper Box Industries

Kapco Packaging

Salazar Packaging

Pregis

Storopack Hans Reichenecker

Atlantic Packaging

Ivex Protective Packaging Inc.

Hexcelpack

