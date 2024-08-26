Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 26 Aug 2024

Reference is made to the notice on 20 August 2024 regarding a private placement of 16.2 million shares at NOK 0.60 per share.

The share capital has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest.

Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 49,443,983.25 divided into 329,626,555 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. As of today, 326,722,294 shares are tradeable. 2,904,261 shares are issued on a separate ISIN and will be tradeable upon approval of a listing prospectus.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 August 2024 at 11:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.