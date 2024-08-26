Ontario Home Builders’ Association Welcomes New Provincial Planning Statement Focused on Housing

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) welcomes the Ontario government’s release of the 2024 Provincial Planning Statement (PPS 2024), a significant step towards addressing the housing challenges facing communities across the province. The new PPS, which will take effect on October 20, 2024, simplifies and unifies previous land use planning policies into a single, housing-focused framework designed to accelerate the development of much-needed homes in Ontario.



Announced by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Paul Calandra, at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference, the PPS 2024 provides municipalities with the tools and direction to better plan for and support the growth of their communities. This new policy emphasizes making land available for development, aligning infrastructure with housing needs, and protecting important resources, all while ensuring that the environment and agricultural lands are safeguarded.

“The release of the 2024 Provincial Planning Statement marks a pivotal moment for Ontario’s response to getting more homes built across the province,” said Dave Depencier, OHBA’s Board Chair. “This new framework is a crucial step forward in tackling the housing crisis by streamlining the approvals process and prioritizing the creation of new homes where they are needed most. We are confident that these changes will help build stronger, more vibrant communities across the province.”

The development of the PPS 2024 comes after extensive consultations over the past two years, involving feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including municipalities, the public, and Indigenous communities. The final document reflects a balanced approach to land use planning, ensuring that Ontario can meet its housing needs while also supporting economic development and protecting valuable natural resources.

The OHBA believes that the streamlined policies introduced in the PPS 2024 will help overcome some of the delays and obstacles that have previously hindered housing development. The association is particularly encouraged by the focus on increasing the supply and diversity of housing options, which is vital for meeting the demands of Ontario’s growing population.

“We are at a critical juncture in addressing Ontario’s housing needs,” added Scott Andison, OHBA’s CEO. “The 2024 Provincial Planning Statement provides a clear path forward for creating more housing opportunities, supporting economic growth, and ensuring the sustainability of our communities. We are eager to see municipalities implement these new policies and make progress on building the homes that Ontarians need.”

About the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA): About OHBA: The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca

Emma Maynard

Director of Communications & Events

emaynard@ohba.ca

(416) 578-5800

www.ohba.ca