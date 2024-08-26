Kefir Market to reach $4.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The kefir market valuation is predicted to cross USD 4.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness is a significant growth driver in the market. There is a heightened focus on incorporating nutrient-rich and probiotic foods into diets. For instance, according to Bryter, a notable 40% of global consumers choose products for immune support, while 39% focus on products that promote heart health. As a result, there is a surge in demand for kefir, a beverage renowned for its health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and better gut health. Consumers are increasingly seeking kefir for its natural and beneficial properties, driving the expansion of the market.

The kefir market from the organic segment will grow rapidly through 2032, as more health-conscious consumers are looking for clean-label products free from synthetic additives and pesticides. Organic kefir, which is produced from milk sourced from organically raised animals, is celebrated for its purity and high nutritional content. It not only retains all the probiotic benefits of conventional kefir but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. The rise in awareness about the health benefits of probiotics, coupled with the increasing emphasis on organic farming and production methods, is expected to drive segment growth.

The online segment will witness decent growth through 2032, driven by the convenience of purchasing products online, coupled with the availability of a wide range of kefir brands and flavors. The shift toward online shopping has been accelerated by the global pandemic, which has fundamentally changed consumer buying behavior. In addition to convenience, online platforms offer consumers the ability to compare prices, read reviews, and access a broader selection of products that may not be available in local stores. For brands, online distribution offers an efficient way to reach a global audience, reduce overhead costs, and leverage digital marketing strategies to engage with consumers.

Europe kefir market size will expand at a notable pace through 2032, driven by a long-standing tradition of consuming fermented dairy products, coupled with a strong emphasis on health & wellness. Countries like Russia, Poland, and Germany are among the leading consumers of kefir, where it is often considered a dietary staple. Additionally, the demand for kefir is growing in Western European countries, driven by increasing awareness of its health benefits and the rising trend of functional foods. The strong presence of both large-scale producers and artisanal brands that cater to diverse consumer preferences is shaping the regional market outlook.

Key companies in the kefir market include, Lactalis Group, Danone S.A, Kerrygold (Ornua Co-op), Lifeway Foods, Inc, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Green Valley Creamery, Hain Celestial Group, Straus Family Creamery, Muller UK & Ireland Group. They are pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their product portfolios and geographic reach. Investing in innovation and marketing is a key focus to drive consumer engagement and brand loyalty. Product diversification and premium positioning are employed to appeal to health-conscious customers. Companies also emphasize sustainability, clean-label offerings, and local sourcing to cater to growing consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly options.

In March 2023, Lifeway Foods., a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and probiotic products, introduced new flavors to its Kefir line, including Organic Strawberry Banana Whole Milk Kefir, Guava Lowfat Kefir, and Organic Black Cherry.

