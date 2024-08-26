Solidion Offers Strategic Partnership Opportunities on Next-Gen EV Batteries

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announces that the company is ready to form strategic partnerships aiming to help accelerate commercialization of lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries for worldwide electrification of transportation.



To realize an EV range of 800 miles on one battery charge, a new battery system capable of delivering an energy density higher than 500 Wh/kg would be needed. Current lithium-ion batteries fall short of this requirement.

Li-S batteries, having a theoretical energy density much higher than 600 Wh/kg, are currently the only practical energy storage solution capable of meeting such an energy density goal. Furthermore, the cathode active material for a Li-S battery is sulfur, which is abundant and of low cost. The Li-S battery does not contain high-cost, environmentally less sustainable rare metal elements such as cobalt and nickel.

The technical team of Solidion began the work on development of Li-S batteries in 2010. The team’s goal has been focused on overcoming the critical technical issues, including lithium metal dendrite formation in the anode, the low electric conductivity of sulfur and slow polysulfide reactions in the cathode, and the undesired migration of chemical species (i.e., lithium polysulfide) from the cathode to the anode. These challenging issues have thus far impeded full-scale commercialization of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Solidion has developed effective solutions capable of resolving these technical barriers; these solutions include graphene/elastomer-protected lithium metal anodes, 3D graphene-protected sulfur cathodes, and quasi-solid state electrolytes. These solutions are protected by a superior IP portfolio.

Solidion now actively seeks to form alliances with strategic partners in various industries; together we will make EVs more acceptable to customers who demand safe and lower-cost batteries and longer driving, sailing or flying ranges.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

