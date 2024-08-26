UXLINK Celebrates Major Milestone: 25 Million Registered Users and 10 Million Holders on Arbitrum





SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey, with over 25 million registered users and 10 million holders on the Arbitrum network. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the strength and engagement of our global community.

The rapid growth of UXLINK can be attributed to the transformative nature of Web3 social compared to traditional Web2 social platforms. In the Web3 landscape, users' social graphs are secured on the blockchain, ensuring data ownership and independence from external authorities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its ecosystem, UXLINK is pleased to support the @0xMantleEco network and will soon extend its support to @berachain. The UXLINK Social Growth Layer, a key component of our roadmap, is designed to facilitate seamless integration across various blockchain environments.





This includes both EVM-compatible chains (such as Ethereum, Mantle, and Arbitrum) and non-EVM chains (like Ton and Solana), empowering developers to create Web3 applications with the ease and efficiency of Web2 technologies.

"We are excited to partner with our ecosystem collaborators to onboard millions of Web2 users to the Web3 space," said Eric at UXLINK. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized platforms, driving innovation and growth across the digital landscape."



For more information about UXLINK and its initiatives, please visit https://www.uxlink.io .

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is a leading provider of blockchain solutions designed to simplify the development and deployment of Web3 applications. By offering a comprehensive chain abstraction stack, UXLINK supports a broad range of blockchain environments, fostering innovation and connectivity within the Web3 ecosystem.

