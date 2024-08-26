EXTR INVESTOR ALERT: Extreme Networks, Inc. has been Sued for Securities Fraud – Investors that Suffered Losses are Urged to Contact BFA Law before October 15 (NASDAQ:EXTR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) and certain of the Company’s senior executives.



Investors have until October 15, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Extreme common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds v. Extreme Networks, Inc., No. 24-cv-05102.

What is the Lawsuit About?

The complaint alleges that Extreme overstated the strong demand for its products and that its record backlog would accelerate growth. In truth, it is alleged that demand for Extreme’s products had declined as its clients ordered more product than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages. As a result, the backlog cannibalized rather than accelerated growth.

On January 25, 2023, Extreme announced the resignation of the Company’s CFO as well as a significant decrease in the Company’s backlog. This news caused the price of Extreme stock to decline by $2.81 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $16.50 per share on January 25, 2023.

On November 1, 2023, Extreme reported its financial results for 1Q24. In connection with the results, Extreme revealed that drawing down its backlog resulted in an “air pocket of demand” among end customers that resulted in a “more tempered” revenue growth outlook of “mid-to-high single digits” for FY24, and that Extreme was now expecting a normalized backlog of between $75 million to $100 million “by the end of Q4 fiscal ‘24.” This news caused the price of Extreme stock to decline by $2.76 per share, or over 13%, to close at $17.86 per share on November 1, 2023.

Then, on January 31, 2024, Extreme reported disappointing financial results and operational trends for 2Q24. Extreme further revealed that its product backlog had already normalized during the quarter and that the Company made the “conscious decision to put channel digestion behind [it] in the March quarter.” This news caused the price of Extreme stock to decline by $4.05 per share, or over 24%, to close at $12.59 per share on February 2, 2024.

