HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 26 August 2024 at 14:00
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maarit Jylhä
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75406/5/6
Transaction date: 2024-08-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 304 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 233 Unit price: 2.93 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 2368 Volume weighted average price: 2.85196 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 2.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1180 Volume weighted average price: 2.9061 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com