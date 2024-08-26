Author Sonya Jury Shares Life Lessons in Her New Book Mom Forgot My Birthday: A Daughter’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world unites to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease during World Alzheimer’s Month this September, Sonya Jury shares her lessons as a caregiver in her new memoir, Mom Forgot My Birthday: A Daughter’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s, which is available on Amazon now. Published by Believer’s Book Service, the book offers an honest and relatable perspective for anyone navigating the complexities of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia.



September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a global initiative to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and nearly seven million Americans have Alzheimer’s. Additionally, over eleven million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.



Sonya knows firsthand the challenges of dementia care. In Mom Forgot My Birthday, she shares her unfiltered journey of caring for her mother, Dean. She emphasizes that this book is not a traditional “how-to” guide, but rather a “how-not-to” narrative, offering valuable insights and allowing readers to learn from her experiences.

Readers are immediately drawn in by Sonya’s heartfelt opening: ”This is a journey that in a million years, I did not expect to take. This is my story and I hope that it enlightens you and your family and prepares you for end-of-life care.”

“In Mom Forgot My Birthday, Sonya Jury says things so many others are afraid to say,” says Lisa Allen, poet and essayist. “Anyone with aging parents will see themselves in this book and will thank her for sharing what she went through so we might enter this stage of life a bit wiser and much more prepared.”

As a Certified EOS Implementer, Sonya Jury founded Business Sherpa to help entrepreneurs and business owners take their businesses to new heights. She lives in Kansas City, MO with her husband Scott who offered his unwavering support through her journey caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s and ultimately writing her book.



