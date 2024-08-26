Europe Hydrogen Fueling Station Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2033 from $519.3 Million in 2023 - Europe's Commitment to Zero-Emission Transport Spurs Rapid Development

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hydrogen Fueling Station Market: Focus on End User, Station Size, Station Type, Supply Type, Solution, Pressure, and Country - Analysis and Forecast: 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hydrogen fueling station market is estimated to reach $3.86 billion by 2033 from $519.3 million in 2023, at a growth rate of 22.23% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The hydrogen fueling station market has seen growing interest due to heightened environmental sustainability concerns and the push to reduce fossil fuel dependency. Hydrogen, regarded as a clean and renewable energy carrier, powers fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) that offer zero-emission transportation.



The European hydrogen fueling station market is experiencing robust growth due to heightened environmental concerns and the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Hydrogen, viewed as a clean and renewable energy carrier, is instrumental in achieving zero-emission transportation. Fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), which utilize hydrogen fuel, are gaining popularity as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil fuel vehicles. Europe is significantly investing in expanding its hydrogen fueling infrastructure to support the increasing adoption of FCVs.

Various governmental initiatives and private investments are being directed towards building new hydrogen fueling stations and upgrading existing ones. This infrastructure development is crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and fostering a sustainable energy future across Europe. The growing network of hydrogen fueling stations is expected to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe hydrogen fueling station market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as station size, station type, supply type, and end users. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe hydrogen fueling station market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe hydrogen fueling station market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the hydrogen fueling station market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages144
Forecast Period2023 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$519.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3865.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate22.2%
Regions CoveredEurope


Europe Hydrogen Fueling StationIndustry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

  • Ramping Up Investments in Research and Development Activities for Hydrogen Vehicles
  • Emerging End-Users and Development of Advanced Hydrogen Production Technologies
  • Investment Trends (Government and Private)
  • City Wide Installation and Expansion of Hydrogen Fueling Stations in European Union
  • Deployments in Urban Nodes (EU term for 424 major cities)
  • Deployments along the TEN-T core Network
  • Regional Strategy and Impact
  • European Hydrogen Strategy and its Impact on Hydrogen Fueling Stations Growth

Supply Chain Overview

  • Value chain Analysis
  • Market Map

R&D Review

  • Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

  • Use Case
  • End User and buying criteria

Impact analysis for key global events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

Long List of EPC and Component Companies Involved in Construction of Refueling Stations, at Global Level

Hydrogen Fueling Station Capacity and Cost Assessment

  • Dispensing Capacity Trend
  • By Region (Global and Europe)
  • By Form (Liquid Hydrogen and Gaseous Hydrogen)
  • Cost Assessment of Fuel Stations
  • Global Trend
  • Regional Trend
  • Europe

Key Companies Utilizing Hydrogen Powered Fuel Stations

Case Study of Key Companies

Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs

  • Incentives for Hydrogen Fuel Powered Vehicles
  • University Research Programs
  • Consortiums and Associations
  • Regulatory Assessment
  • Assessment of EU's ''Fit for 55'' and its Impact on Hydrogen Fueling Stations
  • Assessment of Inflation Reduction Act and its Impact on Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Companies Featured

  • Air Liquide
  • Nel ASA
  • Linde plc
  • McPhy Energy S.A.
  • H2 MOBILITY
  • Sera GmbH
  • Atawey
  • Nanosun Limited

Market Segmentation:

End Users

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Others (Marine, Rail)

Station Size

  • Small-Size Stations
  • Mid-Size Stations
  • Large-Size Stations

Station Type

  • Fixed Hydrogen Station
  • Mobile Hydrogen Station

Supply Type

  • Off-Site
  • On-Site

Solution

  • Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC)
  • Components

Pressure

  • High Pressure
  • Low Pressure

Country

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • The Netherlands
  • Poland
  • U.K.
  • Rest-of-Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3w79g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                European Hydrogen Fueling Station Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
                            
                            
                                FCV
                            
                            
                                Fuel Cell Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Hydrogen Fueling Station
                            
                            
                                Hydrogen Station
                            
                            
                                Hydrogen Vehicle
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data