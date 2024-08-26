Fuel Cells Strategic Industry Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030, Driven by Alternative Energy Focus and De-carbonization Efforts

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fuel Cells is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$40.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the fuel cells market is driven by several factors. The market is heading for major gains on account of rising focus on alternative energy sources, efforts to de-carbonize energy usage, adoption of hydrogen in transportation and government regulations. The increasing demand for clean and efficient energy solutions, particularly in the context of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is a significant driver.

Government policies and incentives aimed at promoting the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies are also playing a crucial role. In the transportation sector, the push towards zero-emission vehicles has led to increased investment in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and the corresponding refueling infrastructure. The versatility of fuel cells in providing both stationary and portable power solutions is expanding their applications across various industries, from backup power systems in data centers to off-grid power supplies in remote areas.

Additionally, advancements in fuel cell technology and economies of scale are driving down costs, making fuel cells a more competitive option compared to traditional energy sources. These factors, along with growing collaborations between governments, research institutions, and private companies, are propelling the robust growth of the fuel cells market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells segment, which is expected to reach US$26.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.0%. The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells segment is also set to grow at 20.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 27.8% CAGR to reach $7.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Altergy Systems, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 562 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Fuel Cells: An Introduction

Classification of Fuel Cells

Major Applications of Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels

Fuel Cells Market: Prospects and Outlook

Major Market Drivers & Restraints

Government Subsidies to Promote Fuel Cell Technology

Increasing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles

Strong Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

Potential for Use in Distributed Generation Applications

Increasing Popularity of Hydrogen Fuel

Stationary & PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Cell Vehicles to Post Solid Growth

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market

Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market

Clean Energy Focus Drives Use of Fuel Cells in Transportation Sector

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption of Fuel Cells-based Applications

Developing Economies Emerge as Promising Regions for Fuel Cell Adoption

Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Fairly Competitive Market

Participants Focus on Product Innovation and Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Startups Enter the Fray

World Brands

Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

PEM Fuel Cells in Automobiles

Strong Investments to Promote Growth

Automakers Eye on Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Boost Gains in Post-Pandemic Era

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells

Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)

Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases

Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap

Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles

Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry

Material Handling: A Successful Application of Fuel Cells

Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells

Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market

Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market

A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications

Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector

Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells

Demand Response: An Expanding Application for Fuel Cells

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion

Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview

Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power

Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications

Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells

Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention

MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power

Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries

Key Applications of SOFCs

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments

Researchers Develop Proton-Driven Fuel Cell Technology for Powering Space Shuttles

Boeing's Insitu Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System for UAVs

Ballard Power Systems Joins Hand with W. L. Gore for Advancing Fuel Cell Technology

A WSU Research Team Uses Molybdenum Doped Nickle Catalyst for Making SOFCs more Efficient

Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars

Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance

Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications

Raw Material : A Review

Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries

Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization

