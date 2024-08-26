Minerals Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Industrial Conference in-person in New York on September 4, 2024. Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 09:50 AM ET followed by one on one’s with individual investors

CL King’s 22 nd Annual Best Ideas Conference Virtual Event on September 16, 2024. The fireside chat with Douglas T. Dietrich is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET followed by one on one’s with individual investors

Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on September 19, 2024



MTI will be represented by Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, Erik Aldag, Chief Financial Officer, and Lydia Kopylova, Vice President of Investor Relations at all of the events.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTX Events & Presentations.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831