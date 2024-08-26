Active and Intelligent Packaging Market: Global Outlook Report 2024-2030 - Rising Consumer Demand for Fresh and Safe Products Driving the Market, Reaching $37.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active and Intelligent Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Active and Intelligent Packaging is estimated at US$25.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the active and intelligent packaging market is driven by several interconnected factors that address evolving consumer preferences and industry demands. Technological advancements in sensor technologies and data analytics are enhancing the performance and reliability of active and intelligent packaging solutions, thereby expanding their adoption in various sectors. The increasing focus on food safety and quality assurance is prompting manufacturers to invest in advanced packaging solutions that extend shelf life and maintain product integrity.



Consumer demand for convenience and transparency in product information is also fueling the market, with smart packaging offering real-time updates on product freshness and usage instructions. Moreover, regulatory requirements and sustainability initiatives are driving the development of eco-friendly packaging materials and reducing the environmental footprint of packaging processes.



Strategic partnerships between packaging manufacturers and technology providers are fostering innovation and accelerating market penetration, ensuring continuous advancements in active and intelligent packaging solutions. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the market, underscoring its pivotal role in enhancing product safety, efficiency, and consumer satisfaction across global supply chains.



The Active Packaging segment is expected to reach US$21.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6%. The Intelligent Packaging segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

The U.S. market is estimated at $7 Billion in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 5% CAGR to reach $5.8 Billion by 2030.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

How is the Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Bemis Co., Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Bemis Co. Inc.

Coveris Holdings SA

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Dessicare Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Landec Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Timestrip UK Ltd.

WestRock Company

Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Active and Intelligent Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Fresh and Safe Products Spurs Market Expansion

Technological Advancements Propel Growth in Active and Intelligent Packaging

Sustainable Packaging Solutions Strengthen Business Case for Eco-friendly Intelligent Packaging

Innovations in Smart Label Technology Accelerate Demand for Intelligent Packaging

Increasing Awareness about Food Waste Reduction Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing E-commerce Sector Spurs Growth in Intelligent Packaging Demand

Advances in Nanotechnology Enhance Capabilities of Active Packaging

Implementation of IoT in Packaging Drives Adoption of Smart Packaging Systems

Here`s How RFID Technology Integration Strengthens the Market for Intelligent Packaging

Traceability and Transparency Requirements Throw the Spotlight on Intelligent Packaging

Enhanced Shelf-life Solutions Drive Market Demand for Active Packaging

Innovations in Temperature-sensitive Packaging Expand Market Opportunities

Security Concerns Drive Adoption of Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Technologies

Increased Focus on Personalized Nutrition Expands Addressable Market for Intelligent Packaging

Energy-efficient Packaging Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Sustainable Solutions

Supply Chain Optimization Needs Drive the Adoption of Intelligent Packaging Technologies

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITION

