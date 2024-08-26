Blockmate investee Hivello partners with Mysterium DePIN network

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Mysterium Network, a decentralized Virtual Private Network (VPN) platform, that will increase the reach and passive income capabilities of users on both the Mysterium Network and Hivello platforms.



This collaboration enhances the passive earning capacity of Hivello users, who can generate income by sharing their unused computing power. Through this collaboration, Hivello users will have the option to also share their internet bandwidth as a Mystnode on the Mysterium Network as another option to earn passive income. Similarly, Mysterium will enhance the integration by linking Hivello to other DePIN projects and supporting the adoption of Hivello’s platform within its decentralized ecosystem.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, "We are delighted to see the Hivello team continue building their DePIN partner network with valuable partnerships that enhance the Hivello platform and passive income opportunities for users. Through this partnership, we see an advantage for users to deploy internet bandwidth during their down times, such as overnight, to complement their deployment of unused computing power for greater earning potential.”

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello and Mysterium Network collaborate to bring MystNodes to a Broader Audience

(London & Amsterdam)– Hivello, a leading aggregator of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), has announced a strategic partnership with Mysterium Network, a pioneer in decentralized networking and VPN services. This collaboration aims to integrate MystNodes into the Hivello platform, driving mutual growth, enhancing network capabilities, and expanding user engagement within the decentralized technology space.

Hivello and Mysterium Network have formed a strategic partnership to integrate MystNodes into the Hivello platform. MystNodes, a passive income solution, provides users with an opportunity to increase their income streams by simply sharing their internet bandwidth. This collaboration empowers Hivello users to earn crypto completely passively while also contributing to the idea of an open Internet that is free of censorship and borders, as the traffic contributed from their devices is used for Mysterium VPN – a decentralized VPN that is also a product of Mysterium Network.

Key Features of MystNodes Integration:

User Participation & Rewards: MystNodes is powered by users sharing their unused internet bandwidth with the network, for which they receive crypto rewards. This, in turn, incentivizes network growth and resilience. Passive Income Stream: Users do not have to do anything actively in order to share their unused internet bandwidth, making MystNodes a reliable passive income stream that requires no effort. Noble Goal of Open Internet: The unused internet bandwidth is utilized to power Mysterium VPN, a product created by the same company. As the main goal of this decentralized VPN is to fight internet censorship and to remove any borders on the Internet, users contribute to this noble cause while also earning something just for that. Strengthening Decentralization: Integrates with Hivello’s DePIN ecosystem, bolstering the decentralized infrastructure and enhancing user control over online activities.

In this partnership, both Hivello and Mysterium Network will provide substantial support to ensure the successful integration of MystNodes into the Hivello platform. Hivello will offer ongoing technical support, including regular software updates, to guarantee a seamless user experience. Additionally, Hivello will leverage its network to connect Mysterium with potential partners and users, expanding the reach of MystNodes. On the other hand, Mysterium will enhance the integration by linking Hivello to other DePIN projects and supporting the adoption of Hivello’s platform within its decentralized ecosystem.

"Our collaboration with Hivello represents a significant step in expanding our network and driving the adoption of decentralized technologies. By working together, we’re able to connect our MystNodes network with a broader audience, providing them with a passive income opportunity and a way to contribute significantly to censorship-free internet. This partnership is about creating a more open and secure internet for everyone involved," said Guoda Sulcaite, Head of Marketing at Mysterium Network.

"This partnership with Mysterium Network is a strategic move to enhance our platform’s capabilities and provide our users with the means of contributing to safer and more open Internet, as well as opening an additional income stream. By integrating MystNodes, we’re ensuring our community benefits from the rewards that the app offers while also becoming a part of a movement focused on uncensored Internet that is the same to everyone, wherever they may be," said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder of Hivello.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

About Hivello

Hivello, led by distinguished blockchain payment solution pioneers, is dedicated to transforming the accessibility of decentralized services globally. Users can start earning tokens in minutes, as simply as installing an app – no wallet, blockchain, or web3 experience necessary.

As a pioneer in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector, Hivello stands at the vanguard of democratizing access to decentralized infrastructure.



For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Mysterium

Mysterium Network is a decentralized, open-source platform designed to provide secure, private, and censorship-resistant internet access through its global network of nodes. The platform enables peer-to-peer networking and unblocking solutions, ensuring anonymous and encrypted connections. Users can choose their exit node by city for a hyperlocal browsing experience, while developers can build on Mysterium's robust infrastructure to create decentralized applications.

