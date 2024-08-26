Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028: Projected to Grow by $17.85 Billion, Driven by a Strong Pipeline and Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peptide therapeutics market is forecasted to grow by USD 17.85 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and drugs with extended half-life.

This study identifies the collaborations for R&D as one of the prime reasons driving the peptide therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, strong pipeline of peptide therapeutics and advent of novel technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The peptide therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Others

By Geography North America Europe Asia Rest of World (RoW)



A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peptide therapeutics market vendors.

Also, the peptide therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Almac Group Ltd.

AmbioPharm Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bachem AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

Ever Pharma

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Ipsen Pharma

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

PeptiDream Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PolyPeptide Group

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Worg pharma

