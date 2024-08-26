Armstrong International Announces Expansion into Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong International, a global leader in efficient thermal energy solutions, today announced its expansion into Brazil with the opening of a new office and warehouse in São Paulo. The move to establish a physical presence in Brazil marks a significant milestone in Armstrong’s strategy to better serve its customers in more than 100 countries across the globe with local teams providing on-hand, locally stocked products and on-the-ground support.



“Brazil is experiencing an exciting energy transition where more and more companies that use fossil fuels are looking for solutions to reduce their carbon output and achieve net-zero emissions,” said Armstrong International CEO Kurt Armstrong. “Now that Armstrong has a footprint in the country, our expanding customer base in the region will have greater access to our comprehensive, specialized services that are engineered to increase efficiency and safety, improve performance, lower and stabilize overall utility expenses, and help them achieve their goals for reducing energy use and environmental emissions.”

“As the largest country in South America and the fifth largest country in the world, Brazil is poised to lead the global energy transition by drawing on a wide mix of clean energy solutions,” said Patricia Provot, President, Armstrong International – The Americas. “The nation has built an economic environment that’s ripe for innovation, especially as it relates to the energy transition, and Armstrong looks to support this shift with its more than a century of in-depth experience, knowledge and insight in thermal utilities management.”

Armstrong’s São Paulo office is staffed with an experienced team of thermal utilities specialists that can cater to a wide and expanding range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, refineries, agribusiness and animal feed. With extensive internal, field and technical knowledge, the local team members are trained to diagnose problems, uncover inefficiencies and identify opportunities for improvements in customers' thermal utility systems.

“We are thrilled to finally be on the ground in Brazil, where we can be closer to our customers and foster stronger relationships, which is a top priority for us at Armstrong,” said Alberto Valenca, Managing Director, Armstrong International - Brazil. “The opening of our new office allows our customers in Brazil to experience the advantages of having a sage, trusted advisor on hand and at the ready to serve their energy needs.”

To learn more about Armstrong International’s new São Paulo office, please visit www.armstronginternational.com.br

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry’s leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems, and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience — all organized with industry specificity. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.



Media contact:

Josh Skalniak

Lambert

jskalniak@lambert.com