Mission Produce™ to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, September 9, 2024

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2024 after the market closes on Monday, September 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through September 23, 2024 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13747713.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media:

Jenna Aguilera

Marketing Communications Manager

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com