OHBA Announces 2024 Awards of Distinction Finalists

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) has unveiled the 2024 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists, showcasing the talent in Ontario's home building industry. From top-tier design to cutting-edge innovation, 49 categories highlight the pinnacle of industry excellence. The spotlight will shine brightest on September 24, 2024, at the AoD Gala presented by Federated Insurance in Niagara Falls, where the winners—including the highly anticipated Prestige Awards—will be announced during the OHBA Conference.
"The OHBA Awards of Distinction honour the excellence of association members and their contributions to Ontario’s residential landscape,” said OHBA CEO Scott Andison. “This year’s submissions were exceptional, with over 560 entries showcasing talent from across the province. We congratulate all of the finalists and submitters for their outstanding efforts."
Find the complete list of finalists at ohbaaod.ca.
2024 OHBA Prestige Finalists
OHBA Builder of the Year – Small Volume
Depencier Builders Ltd., Chatham-Kent HBA
Dietrich Homes, Peterborough & the Kawarthas HBA
Silvergate Homes Ltd., Niagara HBA
OHBA Builder of the Year – Large Volume
Branthaven, BILD, West End HBA
Mountainview Homes (Niagara) Ltd., Niagara HBA, West End HBA
National Homes, BILD, West End HBA
OHBA Renovator of the Year
Accubuilt Construction Ltd., Durham Region HBA
Amsted Design-Build, Greater Ottawa HBA
Lagois Design Build Renovate, Greater Ottawa HBA
OHBA Service Professional of the Year
Great Gulf, BILD, Durham Region HBA
My Design Studio, BILD, Durham Region HBA, Peterborough & the Kawarthas HBA, Simcoe County HBA
WalterFedy, Brantford HBA, Guelph & District HBA, Niagara HBA, Perth-Huron BA, Waterloo Region HBA
From Monday, August 26 to Friday, September 13, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2024 OHBA People’s Choice Awards. Contenders are comprised of the finalists from Project of the Year Low-Rise and High or Mid-Rise.
OHBA People's Choice
Branthaven for High Line Condos, BILD, West End HBA
Devgreat Inc. for 101 Spadina, BILD
FRAM + Slokker for Sunshine Harbour, BILD
Geranium for Clarehaven Estates, BILD, Durham Region HBA
HIP Developments Inc. for STRATA CONDOS, Waterloo Region HBA
Minto Communities for Park & Main, BILD, Durham Region HBA, Greater Ottawa HBA
