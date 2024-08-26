Asia-Pacific Floating Data Center Market Forecast Report to 2033: Focus on Distributed Computing Model, Data Center Type and Data Center Capacity

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Floating Data Center Market: Focus on Distributed Computing Model, Data Center Type, Data Center Capacity, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific floating data center market, valued at $198.23 million in 2023, is expected to reach $629.67 million by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The growing demand for edge computing is a major factor driving growth in the floating data center market. Edge computing is the practice of processing data near its source rather than in centralized data centers, which has increased demand for novel solutions such as floating data centers.







The APAC floating data center market is quickly emerging as a significant segment of the larger data center industry, driven by rising demand for efficient, scalable, and sustainable data storage solutions. Floating data centers, which are housed on ships or offshore platforms, provide several benefits, including increased cooling efficiency, reduced land use, and disaster resilience.



Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Singapore, and China, are at the forefront of implementing this innovative approach, owing to their advanced maritime infrastructure and strong emphasis on technological advancements. The region's expanding digital economy, combined with rising data consumption and a push for greener IT solutions, drives the market's growth.



Investments in floating data centers are supported by collaborations between tech companies, maritime industries, and government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development. As the APAC region continues to prioritize digital transformation and environmental sustainability, the floating data center market is poised for substantial growth, offering a robust solution to meet the region's escalating data demands.

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different application and product segments of floating data centers and their regional potential. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different regulations, consortiums and associations, and government programs impacting the floating data center manufacturers for various purposes, including data centers.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific floating data center market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnership, collaboration, and joint venture activities to strengthen their position in the APAC floating data center market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific floating data center market analyzed and profiled in the study involve floating data center infrastructure manufacturers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global floating data center market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $198.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $629.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Floating Data Center Market Outlook

1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 LNG-Powered Floating Data Center

1.1.2 Hydrogen-Powered Floating Data Center

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Business Drivers

2.3.2 Business Challenges

2.3.3 Application

2.3.4 Product

2.3.5 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.3.5.1 China

2.3.5.2 Singapore

2.3.5.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

3.2.2 Keppel Data Centres Pte Ltd.



4 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhdurj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment