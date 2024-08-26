BABY born® Introduces Season Two of Its Original Animated Series, An Episodic Adventure Full of Songs, Laughs and Lessons

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global leader in children’s entertainment, MGA Entertainment (MGA), and its subsidiary MGA Zapf Creation GmbH, a leading nurturing dolls manufacturer, together announce season two of BABY born the animated series, which premiered Friday, August 23. After 33 years and close to 27 million dolls sold worldwide, BABY born is proud to be in its second season. For the millions of viewers who loved the exciting adventures of season one, which followed BABY born characters Emma, Teddy, and their friends, the new season will introduce preschoolers and toddlers to an all-new character, songs, and nursery rhymes for even more educational, heart-felt fun.

An easy viewing experience perfect for the whole family, season two features a total of 18 episodes, each five minutes long. Kids can sing along to 13 new original songs, including “We Entertained You” and “Creaky, Squeaky, Spooky Fun,” and five nursery rhymes, like “The ABCs.” Plus, viewers will delight in meeting Baby Annabell, the latest baby on the block who joins the colorful, fantastical make-believe world of BABY born.

“BABY born goes beyond the doll to be a constant companion in children’s everyday lives through the world of entertainment,” said Anne Parducci, MGA Entertainment’s Chief Content Officer. “Inspiring imaginative play, empathy, and creativity, BABY born dolls are kids’ babies, best friends and favorite show all in one!”

Based on the real-life dolls and teddy bear, the popular characters master new everyday challenges, immerse themselves in an imaginative world and learn a lesson or two about everyday life. Real life babies cannot do much, but in the world of BABY born they can do everything the big kids can do and more. Why? Because they play make-believe! Emma brings her stuffed bear, Teddy, and her duck on wheels, Berta, to life in her imagination and experiences the most exciting adventures with them and her friends. Watch as they play make-believe school, scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating, and even flying to the clouds! But with big adventures also come big challenges. Every new episode brings social and emotional struggles to overcome, teamwork, building friendships, and tons of fun!

Baby born dolls and accessories are available now in the U.S. at select Target, Walmart, Amazon, and MGA Shop , as well as major retailers internationally.

In the U.S., subscribe to the BABY born YouTube channel and don’t miss the start of the second season of BABY Born! The trailer can also be viewed here. The first episode of the season is featured on the YouTube Kids homepage as part of their Back-to-School takeover this month.

Viewers globally can find the series now in global English and German on YouTube, Kidoodle, ITVX, and Toggo and will be available in several more languages on YouTube and additional streaming platforms over the next months (check local listings). New episodes will stream every other week through spring 2025, with special holiday episodes coming this fall and winter.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America ™ , Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About MGA Zapf Creation GmbH

Founded in 1932, and merged with MGA Entertainment in 2024, MGA Zapf Creation GmbH is Europe's leading brand manufacturer of play and functional dolls and accessories today. With the aim of making children's dreams come true, the successful brands BABY born® (available since 1991) and Baby Annabell® (available since 1998) are sold in more than 65 countries worldwide and supported by strong marketing activities. Developed in Germany, Zapf Creation products meet the highest standards of quality, design, safety and play value for generations of children and parents. More information at www.zapf-creation.com.

