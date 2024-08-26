Hermes Hardfork to Elevate Beldex Network's Privacy and Decentralization

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beldex , a leader in privacy-centric blockchain technology, is set to launch the Hermes hardfork around September 5, 2024, at block height 3546545. Following the success of the Bern hardfork, Hermes represents a pivotal advancement in Beldex’s mission to enhance network performance, interoperability, security, and decentralization.





Advancing Privacy and Interoperability

The Hermes hardfork, named after Hermes, the god of speed and communication, introduces significant updates aimed at streamlining network interactions and enhancing infrastructure. A key feature of this upgrade is the integration of Ethereum addresses into the Beldex Naming System (BNS). This enables users to link their Ethereum wallet addresses with BNS identities, facilitating seamless cross-chain transactions and promoting interoperability between blockchain ecosystems. By supporting Ethereum addresses, Beldex broadens its reach, empowering users to engage across various blockchain networks with ease.

Promoting Decentralization and Network Resilience

Aligned with Beldex’s dedication to decentralization, the Hermes hardfork introduces a limit of three multi-masternode setups per VPS. This measure prevents centralization, ensuring a more balanced distribution of power among network participants. This also ensures that the underlying applications such as BChat & BelNet function seamlessly. The Hermes hardfork strengthens the network's resilience and upholds Beldex’s core principles of privacy, decentralization and security.

Enhancing User Experience Across Platforms

The Hermes hardfork also resolves issues specific to macOS users, addressing challenges with the macOS Sonoma build. These updates ensure Beldex remains accessible and functional across different operating systems, providing a consistent and seamless user experience for all participants.

Impact on the Beldex Community

The Hermes hardfork is poised to deliver substantial benefits to the Beldex community, including improved cross-chain compatibility, enhanced network security, and reinforced decentralization. Additionally, the introduction of multi-masternode limits will necessitate some users to migrate their nodes to new VPS machines. Beldex will provide detailed guidance to support users through this transition, ensuring continuous node activity within the network.

Building on the Foundation Laid by Bern

While the Bern hardfork was instrumental in establishing the Beldex Naming System and implementing a deflationary tokenomics model via the BDX coin-burning mechanism, the Hermes hardfork focuses on advancing the network’s technological capabilities. By enhancing the usability, security, and interoperability of BNS, Hermes builds on Bern’s achievements and ensures Beldex’s ongoing evolution to benefit its users.

A New Era of Innovation

The Hermes hardfork heralds a new era of innovation for the Beldex network, further solidifying its status as a leader in privacy-focused blockchain solutions. With enhanced features, strengthened security, and a steadfast commitment to decentralization and interoperability, Hermes paves the way for continued growth and development within the Beldex ecosystem. It also lays the foundation for Beldex’s collaboration with other blockchain networks. The community can anticipate even more groundbreaking innovations as Beldex shapes the future of decentralized technology.

Media Contact: Shawn Gabriel

shawn@beldex.io

Beldex International