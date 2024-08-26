Company Announcement
26 August 2024
Announcement No. 31
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.
Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,691,458 shares corresponding to 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
