Company Announcement

26 August 2024

Announcement No. 31

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,691,458 shares corresponding to 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

