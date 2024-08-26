EXL to participate in Citi Global TMT Conference in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: EXLS) announced today that Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the events page of EXL’s investor website.



EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

