Orbit Beyond Inc intends to Respond to NASA's RFI for the Viper Rover

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Beyond Inc, a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company states it’s intent to respond to NASA’s RFI for the Viper Rover. Orbit Beyond will be the Lead on the project, and has been meeting with a Consortium of Partners, on design and mission objectives.

In 2022 OBI completed the design upgrade for our Lander, allowing us to carry payloads of 500kg+, which puts us uniquely in a position to be able to handle the larger Viper Payload now, without the rigorous process of a complete redesign.

The Viper Rover, was a critical payload within the Artemis program. One of the main objectives was to locate and prospect Lunar ice, and other volatiles on the moon. Helping the scientific community to evaluate, and plan for potential resources that can be utilized. With the advancements the Viper Rover presents, it would also allow OBI to complete its own objectives as well.

About Orbit Beyond Inc. – Orbit Beyond is a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company. We are 1 of 14 NASA approved lunar orbit and surface payload delivery companies under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. OBI intends to utilize OTC:MAYX to take Orbit Beyond public with the goal of attaining a public listing on a national exchange.

Contact:

sibap@orbitbeyond.com