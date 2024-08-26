Pocket Printer Market to Expand at a Staggering 9.1% CAGR, Reaching US$ 3,479.88 Million from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Global pocket printer market size is projected to upsurge from USD 1,596.07 million in 2023 to USD 3,479.88 million by 2032. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

What is Pocket Printer?

A pocket printer is a compact, lightweight device designed for on-the-go printing. It can be connected it to the smartphone, tablet, or laptop to print photos or text. The device uses colorless zinc paper, and when you press the print button, it heats the color crystals to develop the image. As its name suggests, a pocket printer is portable, allowing you to take it anywhere and print photos immediately.

A pocket printer is designed with user convenience in mind, eliminating the need to carry a bulky computer or printer paper. It allows you to print photos or documents directly from your mobile device via Bluetooth without the hassle of extra cords or cables. This user-friendly printer produces high-quality prints in various sizes and formats, including business cards, greeting cards, labels, and postcards, making it a versatile and easy-to-use tool.

Major Findings From the Report:

Various factors, such as the growing consumer electronics industry, increasing product launches by companies, and the growing travel and tourism industry, are driving the pocket printer market growth.

The market analysis is primarily segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Based on geography, the Asia Pacific held a significant revenue share in 2023.

Key Market Stats:

The pocket printer market size was valued at USD 1,596.07 million in 2023

The industry is projected to upsurge from USD 1,738.87 million in 2024 to USD 3,479.88 million by 2032

It is expected that the market will generate a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2032

Pocket Printer Market Drivers and Trends:

Expanding Consumer Electronics Market: The surge in the pocket printer market demand is being fueled by the growing consumer electronics industry across the globe. The increasing production of consumer electronics is rising due to the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile accessories.

Increasing Product Launches: Printing solution providers are consistently introducing new pocket printer models with advanced features aimed at enhancing print quality, increasing speed, and offering better connectivity options. Thus, the rising innovations of new pocket printers are fueling the market growth.

Growing Demand from Tourists: With the increasing popularity of travel, the tourism industry is experiencing significant growth. Travelers are seeking high-quality yet compact devices that easily fit into their pockets and bags, allowing them to instantly print photos from their smartphones. This demand for portable printing solutions is a key factor driving the market, as pocket printers cater to this need.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

BIXOLON Co., Ltd

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

FUJIFILM Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

LG electronics

Life Print Photos

PeriPage

Phomemo

Polaroid

Seiko Epson Corp.

Geographical Landscape:

The Asia Pacific pocket printer market is projected to experience significant growth. The demand for these devices is rising in the healthcare sector for printing patient records, prescriptions, and test results. Additionally, pocket printers are in high demand in the telecom sector for on-site printing of customer receipts, service agreements, and maintenance logs, helping streamline operations.

The market is also likely to grow significantly in China owing to the increasing number of product launches by China-based global firms. Manufacturers are using their strong R&D capabilities and deep understanding of domestic consumer preferences to develop and introduce innovative and cost-effective pocket printer devices.





Market Segmentation:

Pocket Printer Market – Technology Based Outlook:

Impact

Inkjet

Thermal

Pocket Printer Market – Application Based Outlook:

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Transport & Logistics

Others

Pocket Printer Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin AmericaTop of Form

