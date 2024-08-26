Positron Corporation Announces Sale of NeuSight PET-CT Scanner

Niagara Falls, NY, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce the sale of Positron’s NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice scanner to a recognized leader in preventive, invasive and interventional cardiovascular services.

The NeuSight PET-CT was designed to revolutionize cardiac PET imaging, offering unparalleled value, empowering practices with cutting-edge technology at an unmatched price. The NeuSight PET-CT scanner is a highly acclaimed, top performing scanner, with 500 installations throughout the world. An important feature is the systems design for patient comfort with a spacious 72cm gantry and high-sensitivity acquisition technology ensures safety with minimal radiation exposure for patients and technicians. The NeuSight PET-CT scanner has the smallest footprint and lightest weight of any PET-CT 64 slice system in the industry.

The NeuSight PET-CT scanner is an innovative, inexpensive PET-CT system making it ideal for both cardiology and oncology clinical studies having superior data acquisition, with identification technology for improved scanning speed and accuracy. The NeuSight PET-CT system provides anatomic and functional imaging with qualified designs and technology, serving multiple molecular imaging functions for heart, tumor, and brain imaging studies.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated, “We are thrilled to have our first NeuSight PET-CT with such an esteemed cardiovascular physician and practice, dedicated to delivering expert cardiac care and we look forward to supporting their needs as they expand their practice in the future.”

Mr. Abdullah continued, “Since we introduced our NeuSight PET-CT in late July, we have been very pleased with the enthusiasm from many nuclear cardiologists who are interested in our PET-CT technology and its unmatched price point in the imaging market. The NeuSight PET-CT is the perfect solution for advanced nuclear cardiac studies, and we look forward to continuing to offer this unique combination of technology, services and value to practices and hospitals for many years to come.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.