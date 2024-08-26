Personal Data Protection Innovator PrivacyHawk Blows Past 1 Million Users, Announces New Funding Round

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk, a leader in consumer data protection, announced today it has officially passed 1 million users just 2 years after launching. The company also released that it has raised another $3M in capital with participation from strategic investor US News & World Report along with K Street Capital, ffVC, Cadron Capital, Alliance Catalyst Fund, Array, Liebenthal Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Duro, and Gaingels.



“K Street Capital is excited to have invested in PrivacyHawk's recent funding round,” said fund Managing Director and Founder Paige Soya. “We love that this is a mission driven product solving a huge problem. And this is the right team to be the ones to lead this explosive new category.”

PrivacyHawk grew 1100% in 2023 and is on track for similar rapid growth in 2024, making it one of the fastest growing consumer tech companies in the world. Its personal data protection service has grown exponentially in popularity due to its ability to mitigate a serious problem that everyone faces: personal data exposures, data brokers, and data leaks leading to an unprecedented amount of spam, scams, identity theft, and fraud.

The innovative solution offered by PrivacyHawk works by addressing the root of the problem: consumers’ personal data being exposed in thousands of databases, sold by data brokers, and exposed to scammers from data breaches. The company’s easy-to-use privacy app reduces your digital footprint by scanning to identify where your personal data is exposed, automatically removing personal data exposures, and providing the ability to delete your data from thousands of corporate and data broker databases significantly lowering your risk of being in a data breach by 90% or more. These data breaches, such as the recent National Public Data leak that exposed nearly every U.S. consumer’s social security number and other personal information, and the AT&T breach that affected nearly all of its wireless customers, can have devastating consequences.

“We’re on a mission to help everyone reduce their digital footprint, personal data exposure, and protect their privacy using cutting edge automation, AI, and comprehensive personal data protection algorithms,” said Justin Wright, CTO and Co-Founder of PrivacyHawk. “There is a lot of talk about the need for personal data protection, but there were no solutions that were really solving the problem. That is why we started PrivacyHawk.”

“We’re excited to announce the extraordinary milestones we have reached in the size of our user base and the addition of new investors that believe in us and our mission,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Mendes. “This growth is a testament to the depth and breadth of the problem we are solving. Everyone knows that privacy and personal data are an integral part of who we are and must be protected. We’re proud to be building the first all-in-one solution to help protect everyone’s personal data from falling into the wrong hands.”

PrivacyHawk plans to use the funds to invest in improving its flagship product and to continue to grow awareness among the masses, all of whom need personal data protection to reduce their risk of spams, scams, and identity theft.



About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk is an all-in-one personal data protection service for consumers. PrivacyHawk reduces individuals' risk of their personal data falling into the hands of scammers, spammers, hackers, and identity thieves. This innovative solution not only helps get consumers personal data out of data broker databases and off the surface web, it also reduces consumers' risk of being in a data breach by 90% or more by automated removal from tens of thousands of corporate databases holding much more sensitive information. To complete this full circle of care, PrivacyHawk offers a full suite of identity monitoring, protection, restoration and insurance.

PrivacyHawk has two patents, (and two more pending), including its proprietary "Privacy Score," the first personal data exposure risk score that works like a credit score. Users can install the app for free, do a free privacy scan, get a privacy score, and find out how many personal data exposures they have. Premium subscribers can then get access to a full suite of personal data protection services to help reduce their digital footprint and protect their personal data.

Founded in 2021 by seasoned privacy, consumer data, and engineering experts, PrivacyHawk is venture backed and headquartered in Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Ale Rodriguez

ale@privacyhawk.com