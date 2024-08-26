ParaZero Announces its Participation in Exciting Global Events Lineup to Showcase its Drone Safety Systems

Join ParaZero at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas and DroneX in London to Explore the Future of Drone Safety

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announced today its participation in two of the most significant events in the drone industry this year. These events offer a unique platform for ParaZero to showcase its cutting-edge drone safety technologies, engage with industry professionals and explore new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Commercial UAV Expo, Las Vegas

Event Dates: September 5-7, 2024

Location: The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

ParaZero Booth Number: 923

The Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is the premier international trade show and conference dedicated to the integration and operation of commercial UAS in select vertical markets. In 2023, the expo attracted over 3,449 drone professionals and 206 exhibitors, making it a pivotal event for industry stakeholders. This year’s expo is expected to be even more impactful, with critical education sessions, unparalleled networking opportunities, and the latest technology on display.

ParaZero invites attendees to visit Booth 923, where the company will showcase its latest advancements in drone safety technology. ParaZero invite participants in these events to come and meet with its team of experts, explore its innovative solutions, and discuss how these technologies can enhance safety and efficiency in drone and unmanned platforms operations.

To schedule personal meetings with company representatives at UAV Expo, please contact: amirl@parazero.com

DroneX Trade Show & Conference, London

Event Dates: September 26-27, 2024

Location: ExCeL London, UK

ParaZero Booth Number: H32

DroneX is Europe's leading event for the commercial UAV industry, bringing together professionals from across the globe to discuss the latest trends, challenges and innovations in the sector. The event will feature a comprehensive program of seminars, panels and live demonstrations, offering valuable insights into the future of the drone industry.

ParaZero will be at Booth H32, where attendees can learn more about the company’s groundbreaking safety systems and how they are setting new standards in drone operations worldwide.

To schedule personal meetings with company representatives at DroneX, please contact: amirl@parazero.com

“We’re excited to take part in these key industry events, where we can present our latest safety technologies and have meaningful conversations with the drone community,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “These gatherings offer us a chance to share our practical insights and hear directly from those who are driving the industry forward, ensuring that our innovations truly meet the needs of the market.”

Don’t miss this chance to engage with the leaders in drone safety! Mark your calendars for these pivotal events and be sure to stop by ParaZero’s booths to learn more.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

Forward- looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on From 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

