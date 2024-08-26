NYSE: ABR SECURITIES FRAUD NOTICE: Berger Montague Informs Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor Realty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR). The lawsuit is captioned Martin v. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., et al., No. 1:24-cv-05347 (E.D.N.Y.), and is filed on behalf of purchasers of Arbor Realty securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors who purchased or acquired Arbor Realty securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 30, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Arbor Realty, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. According to the lawsuit, the Company and its senior management misled investors with continual claims of strong health regarding the Company’s loan book.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

