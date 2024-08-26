Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size Expected to Reach USD 44.7 Billion by 2034, at 28.90% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy CDMO market size and sha re value is projected to grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 44.7 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.90% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Report Overview

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO is a rapidly growing and specialized segment of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. CDMOs provide essential services to companies developing cell and gene therapies which are advanced therapeutic products that involve the modification of cellular or genetic material to treat diseases often with the potential for long-term effects.

Cell and gene therapies represent a revolutionary approach to treating a wide range of conditions which includes rare genetic disorders, cancers and also chronic diseases. These therapies require highly complex and precise manufacturing processes which has led to the emergence of specialized CDMOs that focus exclusively on this area.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group

Recipharm AB

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Pfizer CentreOne

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Patheon Inc.

Almac Group

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

PCI Pharma Services

Analyst View:

The demand for cell and gene therapies has surged in recent years, fueled by increasing approvals of innovative therapies and a robust pipeline of candidates in clinical development. This growth is particularly evident in the areas of oncology, rare genetic disorders, and regenerative medicine.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Pipeline Activity

The increasing number of candidates for cell and gene therapy that are going through clinical trials has significantly raised the demand for CDMO services. A growing number of medicines are reaching late-stage development and commercialization which highlights the importance of scalable and compliant manufacturing solutions and establishes CDMOs as vital industry partners.

Market Trends:

Capacity Expansion

Many CDMOs are building new facilities, making acquisitions, and also investing in technology advancements to increase their manufacturing capacities to satisfy the growing demand.

Segmentation:

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented based on Service Area, Indication, Phase, and Region.

Service Area Insights

This sector includes Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and others. Viral Vector segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as they act as carriers that transfer therapeutic genes into patients' cells, enabling the modification or replacement of defective genes to treat various genetic disorders, cancers, and other diseases.

Indication Insights

This sector includes Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, and Neurological Disorders. The cancer segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as cell and gene therapies offer transformative potential for cancer treatment that includes the ability to target specific tumor cells, harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer, and also provide personalized treatment options.

Phase Insights

This sector includes Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4. Phase 2 segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as phase 2 clinical trials are critical in the development of cell and gene therapies as they focus on evaluating the efficacy and optimal dosing of the treatment in a larger group of patients than Phase 1.

Recent Development:

In January 2024, Pluri launched PluriCDMO, a new contract development and manufacturing organization business that will offer cell therapy manufacturing services. A 47,000-square-foot good manufacturing practice (GMP) cell therapy production facility is part of the new division. Pluri will provide services for late-stage clinical trials and early preclinical development, as well as commercialization, through this new division. Over the previous 20 years, the company's experience has grown to cover process and analytical development, validation, process scale-up, logistics, automation, and comparability studies that have been accepted by regulators.

Regional Insights

North America: The developed healthcare system in this region facilitates the immediate adoption and application of innovative cell and gene therapy technologies.

The developed healthcare system in this region facilitates the immediate adoption and application of innovative cell and gene therapy technologies. Asia Pacific: In this region the biotech industry is growing quickly with numerous businesses specializing in cutting-edge treatments like gene and cell therapies. As a result of this expansion, there is an increasing need for CDMO services to help in the research and production of new treatments.

Browse Detail Report on "Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size, Share, By Service Area (Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and Others), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders), By Phase (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Cell-and-Gene-Therapy-CDMO-Market-5065

