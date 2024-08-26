Pliant Therapeutics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a late-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced four upcoming presentations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2024. The Congress will take place in Vienna, Austria from September 7 - 11, 2024.



Late Breaker - Oral and ePoster Presentations

Title: Evaluation of the antifibrotic activity of bexotegrast, a dual αVβ6/αVβ1 integrin inhibitor, in precision cut-lung slices prepared from non-IPF interstitial lung disease explants

Abstract: OA951

Presenter: Martin Decaris, Ph.D., Pliant Therapeutics

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Session: Sarcoidosis: novel insights in disease epidemiology, immunology and treatment

Session Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. CEST

Later Breaker - Oral and ePoster Presentations

Title: Bexotegrast reduces type 1 collagen deposition in participants with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) after 12 weeks of therapy

Abstract: OA1058

Presenter: Sydney B. Montesi, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Havard Medical School

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Session: Advances in clinical practice for rare interstitial diseases: from research to the real world

Session Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CEST

Oral and Poster Presentations

Title: Safety and tolerability of bexotegrast in Phase 2 trials of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)

Abstract: OA2861

Presenter: Gregory Cosgrove, M.D., Pliant Therapeutics

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Session: Novel management strategies in pulmonary fibrosis

Session Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CEST

Poster Presentation

Title: Post-hoc biomarker analysis in participants with IPF receiving bexotegrast over 12-weeks in INTEGRIS-IPF

Abstract: PA4260

Presenter: Martin Decaris, Ph.D., Pliant Therapeutics

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Session: Pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis and serum biomarkers

Session Time: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CEST

Abstracts for select presentations are now available to registered attendees in the ERS International Congress 2023 Congress Programme .

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.



Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:



Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com