Contrast Media Injectors Market is Expected to Reach USD 8,832.8 Million by 2034 And Grow at A CAGR of 5.9 % | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contrast media injectors market is on a steady upward trajectory, with sales expected to reach a market value of USD 4,949 million in 2024, according to recent market projections. This growing industry is anticipated to continue its momentum, reaching an estimated value of USD 8,832.8 million by 2034, driven by a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period.



In 2023, the contrast media injectors market generated revenue amounting to USD 4,704.4 million. The industry is expected to witness a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 5.2% in 2024, signalling strong demand for advanced medical imaging technologies that rely on contrast media injectors.

The growing prevalence of trauma cases and the rising number of radiology procedures using contrast media are the primary factors boosting the demand for contrast media injectors. Also, the increase in the geriatric population and the growth of diagnostic imaging centers have strengthened the market for contrast media injectors.

The use of contrast media in radiology to enhance image quality while diagnosing a tumor is projected to develop significantly in the future. All these factors, along with the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, are expected to drive market growth further in the projected period.

Contrast media injectors play a critical role in diagnostic imaging procedures, such as CT scans, MRI scans, and angiography, by delivering contrast agents that enhance the visibility of tissues, organs, and blood vessels. As advancements in imaging technologies continue to evolve, the demand for precision injectors is poised to grow significantly across healthcare facilities worldwide.

In hospitals, contrast media injectors are vital tools for imaging tests like computed tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography. They are typically utilized prior to magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and angiography, among other diagnostic imaging procedures.



These devices are effective in precisely dosing patients' veins with contrast media, giving medical personnel a better view of the tissue and blood arteries. For radiologists and physicians, accuracy is crucial because it helps them make more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.



During the projected period, the market for contrast media injectors cover is expected to develop at a substantial rate of 5.9%. It is anticipated to generate an additional USD 3,883.8 million in opportunities.

Governments are providing ample funding for diagnostic imaging services, with funding increasing each year substantially for healthcare facilities to adopt modern equipment. The market is also expanding owing to increasing applications of diagnostic imaging in the field of radiology and image-guided minimally invasive surgery.



Major Factors Restraining the Demand for Contrast Media Injectors

The worldwide revenue growth of the contrast media injectors market is projected to be hampered by adverse consequences associated with air emboli. Air emboli formation, which arises from a major air infusion that generates an airlock in the pulmonary artery, causes blood pressure to drop quickly. It is followed by cardiovascular collapse, which is a major problem encountered during contrast media injection.

The rising cost of contrast media injectors is likely to restrict market growth throughout the forecast period, as many hospitals are unable to purchase them. Also, the demand for creative advancements, in contrast, to media injectors, has resulted in a significant increase in the price of CT and MRI injectors. Such developments have limited the sale of contrast media injectors to facilities without ample funding.

Full Report URL: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/contrast-media-injectors-market

Key Takeaways contrast media injectors market:

The global contrast media injectors market is expected to be valued at USD 4,949 million by 2024.

by 2024. Market revenue is projected to reach USD 8,832.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. Sales are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The market witnessed a revenue of USD 4,704.4 million in 2023.

in 2023. Year-on-year growth of 5.2% is forecasted for 2024.



This impressive growth forecast highlights the critical role of contrast media injectors in modern healthcare, paving the way for continued innovation and investment in medical imaging technologies.

Contrast media injectors, critical for delivering contrast agents to enhance diagnostic imaging, optimize both accuracy and safety by adjusting to patient-specific parameters and imaging protocols, fuelling their growing demand in hospitals. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the contrast media injectors market are focusing on developing cutting-edge and innovative products designed to enhance reliability and efficiency. Additionally, many key players are pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their geographic footprint and reinforce their market position.

Recent Developments in the Contrast Media Injectors Market:

In November 2022, GE Healthcare entered into an agreement with Ulrich Medical to offer its branded CT Motion injector, a contrast media injector, within the U.S. market.

In December 2020, Guerbet, a company specializing in contrast agents and imaging solutions, launched Contrast&Care 2.0, an advanced digital platform for managing contrast media injection across medical imaging centers.

Key Players of Contrast Media Injectors Industry:

Mallinckrodt GE Healthcare Bayer AG Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG Bracco Imaging S.p.A Medtron Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here: https://www.pharmiweb.com/press-release/2024-02-16/contrast-media-injectors-market-accelerates-towards-a-us-3-billion-milestone-by-2033-riding-waves

Key Segments of Contrast Media Injectors Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into device {CT injector, MRI injector, angiography injector, PET injector}, contrast media agents {gadolinium based, iodine based [iconic-water soluble agents, non-iconic water soluble agents], barium based}, consumables {contrast syringes [CT contrast syringes, MR contrast syringes, angio/interventional syringes, syringes]}, {contrast transfer sets [low pressure valve transfer sets, high pressure valve transfer sets]}, tube systems { single head tube system with drip chamber, double head tube system with drip chamber}, and others

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastrointestinal and others

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, cancer research institutes and cardiac catheterization labs

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

* Der globale Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren befindet sich auf einem stetigen Aufwärtstrend. Jüngsten Marktprognosen zufolge werden die Umsätze im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktwert von 4.949 Millionen USD erreichen. Es wird erwartet, dass diese wachsende Branche ihre Dynamik beibehält und bis 2034 einen geschätzten Wert von 8.832,8 Millionen USD erreicht, angetrieben von einer gesunden durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,9 % im Prognosezeitraum.

Im Jahr 2023 erzielte der Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren einen Umsatz in Höhe von 4.704,4 Millionen USD. Es wird erwartet, dass die Branche im Jahr 2024 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % verzeichnen wird, was auf eine starke Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen medizinischen Bildgebungstechnologien hindeutet, die auf Kontrastmittelinjektoren basieren.

Die zunehmende Prävalenz von Traumafällen und die steigende Zahl radiologischer Verfahren mit Kontrastmitteln sind die Hauptfaktoren, die die Nachfrage nach Kontrastmittelinjektoren ankurbeln. Auch der Anstieg der geriatrischen Bevölkerung und das Wachstum von Zentren für diagnostische Bildgebung haben den Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren gestärkt.

Die Verwendung von Kontrastmitteln in der Radiologie zur Verbesserung der Bildqualität bei der Diagnose eines Tumors wird sich in Zukunft voraussichtlich deutlich weiterentwickeln. All diese Faktoren sowie die weltweit zunehmende Verbreitung von Krebs werden das Marktwachstum im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich weiter vorantreiben.

Kontrastmittelinjektoren spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei diagnostischen Bildgebungsverfahren wie CT-Scans, MRT-Scans und Angiographien, indem sie Kontrastmittel abgeben, die die Sichtbarkeit von Geweben, Organen und Blutgefäßen verbessern. Da sich die Fortschritte in der Bildgebungstechnologie weiterentwickeln, wird die Nachfrage nach Präzisionsinjektoren in Gesundheitseinrichtungen weltweit voraussichtlich deutlich steigen.

In Krankenhäusern sind Kontrastmittelinjektoren wichtige Hilfsmittel für bildgebende Untersuchungen wie Computertomographien, Magnetresonanztomographien und Angiographien. Sie werden typischerweise vor Magnetresonanztomographien, Computertomographien und Angiographien sowie anderen diagnostischen Bildgebungsverfahren eingesetzt.

Diese Geräte dosieren Kontrastmittel präzise in die Venen der Patienten und geben dem medizinischen Personal so eine bessere Sicht auf das Gewebe und die Blutgefäße. Für Radiologen und Ärzte ist Genauigkeit entscheidend, da sie ihnen hilft, genauere Diagnosen und Behandlungspläne zu erstellen.

Während des Prognosezeitraums wird erwartet, dass sich der Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren mit einer beachtlichen Rate von 5,9 % entwickelt. Es wird erwartet, dass er zusätzliche Chancen im Wert von 3.883,8 Millionen USD generiert.

Die Regierungen stellen reichlich Mittel für diagnostische Bildgebungsdienste bereit, wobei die Mittel jedes Jahr erheblich steigen, damit Gesundheitseinrichtungen moderne Geräte einführen können. Der Markt wächst auch aufgrund der zunehmenden Anwendung diagnostischer Bildgebung im Bereich der Radiologie und der bildgesteuerten minimalinvasiven Chirurgie.

Wichtige Faktoren, die die Nachfrage nach Kontrastmittelinjektoren einschränken

Das weltweite Umsatzwachstum des Marktes für Kontrastmittelinjektoren wird voraussichtlich durch die negativen Folgen von Luftembolien gebremst. Luftembolien, die durch eine starke Luftinfusion entstehen, die eine Luftschleuse in der Lungenarterie erzeugt, führen zu einem schnellen Blutdruckabfall. Darauf folgt ein Herz-Kreislauf-Zusammenbruch, ein großes Problem bei der Kontrastmittelinjektion.

Die steigenden Kosten für Kontrastmittelinjektoren werden das Marktwachstum im Prognosezeitraum wahrscheinlich einschränken, da viele Krankenhäuser sie nicht kaufen können. Außerdem hat die Nachfrage nach kreativen Weiterentwicklungen im Gegensatz zu Kontrastmittelinjektoren zu einem deutlichen Preisanstieg bei CT- und MRT-Injektoren geführt. Solche Entwicklungen haben den Verkauf von Kontrastmittelinjektoren an Einrichtungen ohne ausreichende Finanzierung eingeschränkt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse zum Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren:

• Der globale Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren wird bis 2024 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 4.949 Millionen USD haben.

• Der Marktumsatz wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 8.832,8 Millionen USD erreichen.

• Der Umsatz wird im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,9 % wachsen.

• Der Markt verzeichnete im Jahr 2023 einen Umsatz von 4.704,4 Millionen USD.

• Für 2024 wird ein Wachstum von 5,2 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr prognostiziert.

Diese beeindruckende Wachstumsprognose unterstreicht die entscheidende Rolle von Kontrastmittelinjektoren in der modernen Gesundheitsversorgung und ebnet den Weg für weitere Innovationen und Investitionen in medizinische Bildgebungstechnologien.

Kontrastmittelinjektoren, die für die Verabreichung von Kontrastmitteln zur Verbesserung der diagnostischen Bildgebung entscheidend sind, optimieren sowohl Genauigkeit als auch Sicherheit, indem sie sich an patientenspezifische Parameter und Bildgebungsprotokolle anpassen, was ihre wachsende Nachfrage in Krankenhäusern ankurbelt. Sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung hochmoderner und innovativer Produkte, die die Zuverlässigkeit und Effizienz verbessern sollen. Darüber hinaus streben viele wichtige Akteure strategische Partnerschaften, Fusionen und Übernahmen an, um ihre geografische Präsenz zu erweitern und ihre Marktposition zu stärken.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Kontrastmittelinjektoren:

• Im November 2022 schloss GE Healthcare eine Vereinbarung mit Ulrich Medical, um seinen Markeninjektor CT Motion, einen Kontrastmittelinjektor, auf dem US-Markt anzubieten.

• Im Dezember 2020 brachte Guerbet, ein auf Kontrastmittel und Bildgebungslösungen spezialisiertes Unternehmen, Contrast&Care 2.0 auf den Markt, eine fortschrittliche digitale Plattform zur Verwaltung der Kontrastmittelinjektion in medizinischen Bildgebungszentren.

Wichtige Akteure der Kontrastmittelinjektoren-Branche:

1. Mallinckrodt

2. GE Healthcare

3. Bayer AG

4. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

5. Bracco Imaging S.p.A

6. Medtron

7. Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd

8. Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd

9. Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

10. APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

Wichtige Segmente der Branche für Kontrastmittelinjektoren

Nach Produkt:

In Bezug auf das Produkt ist die Branche in Geräte unterteilt {CT-Injektor, MRT-Injektor, Angiographie-Injektor, PET-Injektor}, Kontrastmittel {auf Gadoliniumbasis, auf Jodbasis [ikonisch-wasserlösliche Mittel, nicht-ikonisch-wasserlösliche Mittel], auf Bariumbasis}, Verbrauchsmaterialien {Kontrastmittelspritzen [CT-Kontrastmittelspritzen, MR-Kontrastmittelspritzen, Angio-/Interventionsspritzen, Spritzen]}, {Kontrastmitteltransfersets [Niederdruckventiltransfersets, Hochdruckventiltransfersets]}, Schlauchsysteme {Einzelkopfschlauchsystem mit Tropfkammer, Doppelkopfschlauchsystem mit Tropfkammer} und andere

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist die Branche in Kardiologie, Onkologie, Neurologie, Magen-Darm und andere unterteilt

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf den Endbenutzer ist die Branche in Krankenhäuser, ambulante chirurgische Zentren, Zentren für diagnostische Bildgebung, Krebsforschungsinstitute und Herzkatheterlabore unterteilt

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Der Bericht behandelt Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika (MEA).

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Report from the Contrast Media Injectors Market:

According to Future Market Insights’ report, the dehydrated culture media market is forecast to grow at a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. As per its findings, a valuation of US$ 4 billion is expected as of 2023, and will ultimately reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2033.

In 2023, the global auto-injectors market share is set to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 30,578.2 million, indicating a robust presence within the healthcare industry. However, what truly captures industry experts' attention is the remarkable growth trajectory predicted for the next decade. By 2033, the market is anticipated to surge to an impressive US$ 67,200.1 million.

According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is set to experience xxx% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,800.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to be valued at US$ 7,142.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Global demand for Needle-Free Injectors is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 12% Y-o-Y to US$ 42.79 Billion in 2032,

The global sales of atrial fibrillation device is estimated to be worth USD 4,628.90 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 13,025.4 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by atrial fibrillation device in 2023 was USD 4,173.90 million.

The global sales of disposable bronchoscopes is estimated to be worth USD 819.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,683.7 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by disposable bronchoscopes in 2023 was USD 727.5 million.

The global sales of reconditioned dental microsurgery is estimated to be worth USD 348.0 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 678.1 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by the market in 2023 was USD 325.5 million. The industry is anticipated to exhibit a Y-o-Y growth of 6.6% in 2024.

The global sales of breast lesion localization device is estimated to be worth USD 360.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 593.5 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by the market in 2023 was USD 343.4 million. The industry is anticipated to exhibit a Y-o-Y growth of 5.2% in 2024.

The global sales of breast imaging is estimated to be worth USD 4,934.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 9,263.4 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by breast imaging cover in 2023 was USD 4,633.70 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube