STM Online Services Global Report 2024-2028: US and China Dominate R&D Spending

The overall STM online services market measured $9.2 billion at the publisher level in 2023, up from $8.8 billion in 2022. Forces behind the increase include product development that employs artificial intelligence technology, major investor activity, growth in online content, the development of test preparation for nurses, virtual and extended reality product growth in medical education, and targeted development in the area of science.

The report forecasts that the STM online services market is expected to reach $11.1 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% over 2024 to 2028.

The Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report utilizes market estimates that have been developed using a range of specialized industry sources. This includes historical trends, economic forecasts, executive commentary, relative scale of competitors, and product portfolio analysis. Other inputs include analysis of customer base, title counts, headcount and industry surveys and press coverage. The development of long-term projections for forecasts employs a similar approach.

The principal inputs utilized for long-term projections, include: global and national economic data; industry forecasts; growth trends for relevant professional sectors; company guidance on revenue and earnings; and overall publishing trends.

The report covers major themes and elements impacting the STM online market, including:

Artificial intelligence

Market growth

Innovation strategies

Medical online services

Global expansion

Education and training

Healthcare expenditures

Research and development (R&D)

Mergers and acquisitions

Digital transformation

The STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report also identified and profiles major STM Online publishers.

Key businesses profiled include:

American Chemical Society

Athenahealth

CGG

Clarivate

EBSCO Information Services

Elsevier

Hearst Health

Merative

S& P Global

Wolters Kluwer

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the growth potential and understand the trends impacting the market. This report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the larger trends and necessary business strategies when considering the STM Online Services market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET SIZE

MARKET SEGMENTS Scientific and Technical Online Services ST Online Content, Patents and Standards Scientific and Technical A&I Services Medical Online Services Clinical Reference Training and Certification Drug Databases Medical A&I Services

GEOGRAPHY Languages North America Leads Asia Ascendant Currency Impacts



CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS

INNOVATION FLOWERS IN STM AI Takes Center Stage Growth Strategies

US AND CHINA DOMINATE R&D SPENDING

MEDICAL METRICS Healthcare Spending Healthcare Professionals Physician Workforce Nurse Population Trends Global Dentist Population



CHAPTER 3: LEADING STM ONLINE PUBLISHERS

MARKET LEADERS

ELSEVIER Business Segments Elsevier Databases, Tools and Electronic Reference Leading Products Scopus Reaxys ClinicalKey Scientific & Technical Online Content Research Management Solutions Medical Online Content Clinical Solutions Education and Training Drug Reference Abstracting & Indexing Services Recent Company Performance STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Scopus AI ClinicalKey AI Reaxys-Iktos Partnership Launch of EmBiology New Release of PharmaPendium Elsevier Unveils Advanced Female Anatomy Model Complete HeartX Pioneers Immersive Education Partnership with Dossier Elsevier Datasets SciBite Introduces Annotation Tool

S&P GLOBAL Merger with IHS Markit Business Segments Market Intelligence Ratings Commodity Insights Mobility Indices Engineering Solutions Commodity Insights Recent Company Performance Market Intelligence Ratings Commodity Insights Mobility Indices Engineering Solutions STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Platts Connect Artificial Intelligence Energy Transition Inspires Analytical Tools Launch of Power Evaluator Other Launches from Commodity Insights

WOLTERS KLUWER Business Segments Health Division Clinical Solutions UpToDate Drug Information Surveillance Solutions Health Language Health, Learning, Research & Practice Ovid Education and Training Recent Company Performance Health Division Other Segments STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development New UpToDate Product Suites Lippincott New Products Lippincott Advances Into Test Prep Simulation Innovations Lippincott AI-Powered E-Book Library

CLARIVATE ProQuest Acquisition Business Segments Academia & Government Web of Science ProQuest Intellectual Property Patent Intelligence Life Sciences & Healthcare Cortellis Real World Data Other Products Recent Company Performance STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Improvements for Web of Science IP Developments

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY Business Publications Chemical Abstracts Service Recent Company Performance STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Life Sciences Strategy Product Development CAS Insights Launch Acquisition of ChronosHub

CGG Business Segments Online Services GeoVerse Recent Company Performance STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy Brand Image Strategy Product Development

MERATIVE Background Business Segments Recent Company Performance STM Online Revenue Publishing Strategy

HEARST HEALTH Hearst Health Segment Recent Company Performance Publishing Strategy Product Development Launch of FDB Navigo Collaboration to Address Supply Chain Issues Zynx for Primary Care

EBSCO INFORMATION SERVICES Business Segments EBSCO Information Services Databases EBSCOhost EBSCO Discovery Service Healthcare Solutions Recent Company Performance Publishing Strategy Product Development AI Pilots Underway Line Extension for DynaMed Launch of EBSCOlearning

ATHENAHEALTH New Leveraged Buyout Athenahealth Businesses Epocrates Epocrates+ Product Refresh Bugs + Drugs Tool Recent Company Performance Publishing Strategy Product Development Epocrates+ Group Memberships Advertising Partnership with Cognito Therapeutics



CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

S&P MEGA-MERGER

OFF-RAMP FOR IBM WATSON HEALTH

LBO FOR ATHENAHEALTH

DIVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN 2022

SCIWHEEL JOINS SAGE

MOMENTUM IN MEDICAL EDUCATION

MEDICAL SEGMENT ACTIVITY

TECHNOLOGY FOR RESEARCH PUBLISHING

DIGITAL SCIENCE ENHANCES LIFE SCIENCES CAPABILITIES

ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS REBORN AS ACCURIS

MAJOR THEMES CONTINUE INTO 2024

CHAPTER 5: MARKET FORECAST AND OUTLOOK

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK Global Inflation Monetary Policy Impacts GDP Slowdown 2024 Outlook: Leading Competitors

GLOBAL FORECAST

Market Factors Healthcare Professionals

PRODUCT FORECAST Forecast: Scientific and Technical Online Services Forecast: Medical Online Services Forecast: STM Online Services



