STM Online Services Global Report 2024-2028: US and China Dominate R&D Spending

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall STM online services market measured $9.2 billion at the publisher level in 2023, up from $8.8 billion in 2022. Forces behind the increase include product development that employs artificial intelligence technology, major investor activity, growth in online content, the development of test preparation for nurses, virtual and extended reality product growth in medical education, and targeted development in the area of science.
The report forecasts that the STM online services market is expected to reach $11.1 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% over 2024 to 2028.
The Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report utilizes market estimates that have been developed using a range of specialized industry sources. This includes historical trends, economic forecasts, executive commentary, relative scale of competitors, and product portfolio analysis. Other inputs include analysis of customer base, title counts, headcount and industry surveys and press coverage. The development of long-term projections for forecasts employs a similar approach.
The principal inputs utilized for long-term projections, include: global and national economic data; industry forecasts; growth trends for relevant professional sectors; company guidance on revenue and earnings; and overall publishing trends.
The report covers major themes and elements impacting the STM online market, including:
- Artificial intelligence
- Market growth
- Innovation strategies
- Medical online services
- Global expansion
- Education and training
- Healthcare expenditures
- Research and development (R&D)
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Digital transformation
The STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report also identified and profiles major STM Online publishers.
Key businesses profiled include:
- American Chemical Society
- Athenahealth
- CGG
- Clarivate
- EBSCO Information Services
- Elsevier
- Hearst Health
- Merative
- S& P Global
- Wolters Kluwer
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the growth potential and understand the trends impacting the market. This report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the larger trends and necessary business strategies when considering the STM Online Services market.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: MARKET OVERVIEW
- MARKET SIZE
- MARKET SEGMENTS
- Scientific and Technical Online Services
- ST Online Content, Patents and Standards
- Scientific and Technical A&I Services
- Medical Online Services
- Clinical Reference
- Training and Certification
- Drug Databases
- Medical A&I Services
- GEOGRAPHY
- Languages
- North America Leads
- Asia Ascendant
- Currency Impacts
CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS
- INNOVATION FLOWERS IN STM
- AI Takes Center Stage
- Growth Strategies
- US AND CHINA DOMINATE R&D SPENDING
- MEDICAL METRICS
- Healthcare Spending
- Healthcare Professionals
- Physician Workforce
- Nurse Population Trends
- Global Dentist Population
CHAPTER 3: LEADING STM ONLINE PUBLISHERS
- MARKET LEADERS
- ELSEVIER
- Business Segments
- Elsevier
- Databases, Tools and Electronic Reference
- Leading Products
- Scopus
- Reaxys
- ClinicalKey
- Scientific & Technical Online Content
- Research Management Solutions
- Medical Online Content
- Clinical Solutions
- Education and Training
- Drug Reference
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Recent Company Performance
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Scopus AI
- ClinicalKey AI
- Reaxys-Iktos Partnership
- Launch of EmBiology
- New Release of PharmaPendium
- Elsevier Unveils Advanced Female Anatomy Model
- Complete HeartX Pioneers Immersive Education
- Partnership with Dossier
- Elsevier Datasets
- SciBite Introduces Annotation Tool
- S&P GLOBAL
- Merger with IHS Markit
- Business Segments
- Market Intelligence
- Ratings
- Commodity Insights
- Mobility
- Indices
- Engineering Solutions
- Commodity Insights
- Recent Company Performance
- Market Intelligence
- Ratings
- Commodity Insights
- Mobility
- Indices
- Engineering Solutions
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Platts Connect
- Artificial Intelligence
- Energy Transition Inspires Analytical Tools
- Launch of Power Evaluator
- Other Launches from Commodity Insights
- WOLTERS KLUWER
- Business Segments
- Health Division
- Clinical Solutions
- UpToDate
- Drug Information
- Surveillance Solutions
- Health Language
- Health, Learning, Research & Practice
- Ovid
- Education and Training
- Recent Company Performance
- Health Division
- Other Segments
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- New UpToDate Product Suites
- Lippincott New Products
- Lippincott Advances Into Test Prep
- Simulation Innovations
- Lippincott AI-Powered E-Book Library
- CLARIVATE
- ProQuest Acquisition
- Business Segments
- Academia & Government
- Web of Science
- ProQuest
- Intellectual Property
- Patent Intelligence
- Life Sciences & Healthcare
- Cortellis
- Real World Data
- Other Products
- Recent Company Performance
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Improvements for Web of Science
- IP Developments
- AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
- Business
- Publications
- Chemical Abstracts Service
- Recent Company Performance
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Life Sciences Strategy
- Product Development
- CAS Insights Launch
- Acquisition of ChronosHub
- CGG
- Business Segments
- Online Services
- GeoVerse
- Recent Company Performance
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Brand Image Strategy
- Product Development
- MERATIVE
- Background
- Business Segments
- Recent Company Performance
- STM Online Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- HEARST HEALTH
- Hearst Health Segment
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Launch of FDB Navigo
- Collaboration to Address Supply Chain Issues
- Zynx for Primary Care
- EBSCO INFORMATION SERVICES
- Business Segments
- EBSCO Information Services
- Databases
- EBSCOhost
- EBSCO Discovery Service
- Healthcare Solutions
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- AI Pilots Underway
- Line Extension for DynaMed
- Launch of EBSCOlearning
- ATHENAHEALTH
- New Leveraged Buyout
- Athenahealth Businesses
- Epocrates
- Epocrates+
- Product Refresh
- Bugs + Drugs Tool
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Epocrates+ Group Memberships
- Advertising Partnership with Cognito Therapeutics
CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
- S&P MEGA-MERGER
- OFF-RAMP FOR IBM WATSON HEALTH
- LBO FOR ATHENAHEALTH
- DIVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN 2022
- SCIWHEEL JOINS SAGE
- MOMENTUM IN MEDICAL EDUCATION
- MEDICAL SEGMENT ACTIVITY
- TECHNOLOGY FOR RESEARCH PUBLISHING
- DIGITAL SCIENCE ENHANCES LIFE SCIENCES CAPABILITIES
- ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS REBORN AS ACCURIS
- MAJOR THEMES CONTINUE INTO 2024
CHAPTER 5: MARKET FORECAST AND OUTLOOK
- ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
- Global Inflation
- Monetary Policy Impacts
- GDP Slowdown
- 2024 Outlook: Leading Competitors
- GLOBAL FORECAST
- Market Factors
- Healthcare Professionals
- PRODUCT FORECAST
- Forecast: Scientific and Technical Online Services
- Forecast: Medical Online Services
- Forecast: STM Online Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j891ue
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.