Precision Warehouse Design Unveils New Branding

Carrollton, TX, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Warehouse Design (PWD), a full-service warehouse automation integrator, is proud to announce new branding for the business. The new logo and colors reflect PWD’s commitment to growth and progress through their partnership with Sammons Warehouse Solutions.

“Our new logo is a modern take on our legacy, showcasing how we specialize in moving goods in, out, and through a warehouse,” said Haynie Mayhew, co-leader of PWD. “The upward red arrow is both a symbol of that movement as well as a reflection of our progress and growth as a business.”

The red oval shape of the arrow in the new logo honors PWD’s history created by co-leaders, Mayhew and Marc DeWall. The blue PWD letters represent a new connection to the Sammons broader organization. The strategic partnership between PWD and Sammons Warehouse Solutions was made on May 1 of this year.

The new branding will be implemented across all PWD's communication channels, including the website, marketing materials, and social media platforms. The updated logo and colors will serve as a visual representation of PWD’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions to their clients and cutting-edge warehouse automation services.

For more information about PWD and their services, please visit their website at www.precisionwarehousedesign.com.

