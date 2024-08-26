Client-Centric SAP Consulting Firm Qubittron Drives Sustainable Growth Through Bespoke Tech Advisory

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubittron, a SAP consulting firm founded in 2022 by leading business strategists and consultants, is redefining digital transformation best practices. After co-founders Shubhendu Tripathi and Sidhartha Mudrakola recognized a gap in the ERP market, the pair were determined to offer cutting-edge solutions. Unlike competitors who place profit over client success, Qubittron’s visionaries have remained human-centric. Alongside a star-studded consulting team, Sidhartha and Shubhendu leverage decades of consulting and digital transformation expertise to offer personalized advisory to some of the world’s biggest companies. Qubittron is poised to support the growth of SMBs and commercial excellence as it continues serving businesses globally.

Credits: Qubittron

Business procedures are the building blocks of successful companies. Without standardized frameworks and the integration of technology, a corporation’s growth is fixed and their future milestones are limited. As technology has permeated the workplace in the past decade, businesses of all sizes recognize the importance of finding the correct tools to elevate their processes. However, misleading technology providers persuade them to purchase expensive and unnecessary software for their company. These deceptive business practices negatively impact organizations and staff, creating capital constraints and sometimes layoffs.

Shubhendu and Sidhartha, two highly experienced business and consulting professionals, have partnered with leading organizations on multi-million dollar digital transformation projects throughout their careers. Whether working with tech experts or business executives, the problem in ERP consulting was clear.



“Companies are confused about what products are necessary for their digital transformation journey because new enterprise tools are being released daily,” Sidhartha says. “Amid this frustration, well-known consulting firms are swooping in to offer seemingly beneficial solutions that don’t align with a client’s long-term goals.”

“Most businesses aren’t aware that consultants push higher ticket items they don’t need and offer platforms that will need to be replaced in just a few years,” adds Shubhendu. “As a result, they end up paying millions to unknowingly disrupt their business processes.”

The global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market is booming. Businesses are initiating ambitious digital transformation initiatives daily, creating a massive demand for software partners to offer integration support. By 2033, this sector is expected to reach $200 billion in value. SAP, an ERP software launched in the 1970s is a leading player in the ERP market, supporting over 400,000 companies across the world.

Qubittron, an SAP partner, specializes in helping SMBs implement S/4HANA ERP into their business and scale features as necessary using SAPs innovative business technology platform (BTP). The platform is well-known for its transparency, scalability, and flexibility. Qubittron has chosen to become an SAP partner because the software and its ethos align with the company’s four pillars: Customer focus, innovation, integrity, and respect. Internally and with every client they support, Qubittron stands by these values, vowing to provide honest business practices.

With a global SAP networking event around the corner, Qubittron is working to raise brand awareness with prospective clients and establish itself as a trailblazer within the space. The firm’s ability to discover pain points, audit business procedures, and implement solutions is expected to help it become one of the top consulting firms.

