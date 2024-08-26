The DRIPBaR Expands into Canada with Appointment of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steve Rallis

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DRIPBaR, the fastest-growing IV therapy franchise in the United States, announces its expansion into Canada with the appointment of Dr. Steve Rallis as Chief Medical Officer for The DRIPBaR Canada.

The DRIPBaR, recognized for its innovative approach to wellness, offers tailored IV vitamin therapies for both health optimization and targeted health concerns. As the franchise sets its sights on expanding its footprint into Canada, the appointment of Dr. Rallis underscores its unwavering dedication to providing top-tier medical oversight and ensuring the utmost safety and efficacy in its offerings. Dr. Rallis brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his new role, having served on The DRIPBaR Research and Development Team for two years prior to this appointment.

“We are so excited to launch The DRIPBaR in Canada and thrilled to have Dr. Rallis as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Danny Grammenopoulos, President of The DRIPBaR Canada, “His experience and commitment to The DRIPBaR will ensure the highest standard of care and professionalism in every aspect of the services we offer.”

With a distinguished background in integrative medicine, Dr. Rallis brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and visionary leadership to his role as Chief Medical Officer. His guidance will be instrumental in upholding The DRIPBaR standards of quality. Dr. Rallis is a graduate of Western University in London, Ontario, Parker University in Dallas, Texas, where he was awarded a research scholarship and the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. His private practice in Barrie, Ontario, is one of the largest naturopathic IV practices in Canada and stands as one of the first to offer Integrative Medicine rotations for medical students. Dr. Rallis's published and ongoing research is focused on the integrative management of cancer and metabolic diseases.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Rallis is recognized internationally as an author and lecturer, having shared his insights with patient and physician groups across North America, South America, and Europe. Dr. Rallis is also a founding member of the Scientific Advisory Board for the American IV Association ( www.aiva.com ). As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rallis will oversee all medical aspects of The DRIPBaR's operations in Canada, working closely with franchisees to uphold the franchise's standards of excellence and further its mission of optimizing health and well-being.

“I am thrilled to lead the charge for The DRIPBaR as we bring our innovative approach to wellness to the Canadian market,” said Dr. Rallis. “IV vitamin therapy has the potential to revolutionize how we approach health and wellness, and I am honoured to be at the forefront of this movement.”

The DRIPBaR's expansion into Canada, under the leadership of Dr. Rallis, represents an exciting new chapter in the franchise's growth trajectory. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and patient care, The DRIPBaR is poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of wellness in Canada.

“Over the last couple of years, Dr. Rallis and our Research and Development team have been instrumental in helping us become an industry leader in IV therapies,” added Ben Crosbie, CEO of The DRIPBaR. “Dr. Rallis is an excellent clinician and is extremely passionate about health and wellness. His commitment to patient care aligns seamlessly with our vision of empowering individuals to take charge of their health through personalized, evidence-based vitamin therapies. He is the perfect fit for our Canadian expansion.”

About The DRIPBaR

The DRIPBaR, a pioneering brand in the realm of wellness, is poised to redefine the landscape of health and vitality through advances in IV therapy. With cutting-edge science and a strong commitment to safety, The DRIPBaR offers a transformative approach to cellular health and personalized care. Focusing on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, The DRIPBaR embraces a new era of wellness where rejuvenation, vitality, and optimized health converge.

