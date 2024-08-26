U.S. Capnography Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Playing a Vital Role in Managing Respiratory Distress Across U.S. Healthcare Settings

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Capnography Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Solution Offering (Integrated, Standalone), By Technology, By Component, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. capnography devices market size is expected to reach USD 675.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.35% from 2024 to 2030

COPD drives the rising demand for capnography devices due to the need for continuous and accurate respiratory monitoring to manage and detect complications effectively. According to the CDC, in 2021, approximately 14.2 million U.S. adults had physician-diagnosed COPD. Capnography offers real-time assessment of ventilation status, crucial for early detection of respiratory distress and timely intervention in COPD patients. Hence, the need for better patient outcome and enhanced monitoring capabilities are driving the adoption of capnography devices in clinical settings.







Furthermore, COVID-19 contributed to the rising demand for capnography devices in the U.S. by highlighting the critical need for accurate and real-time respiratory monitoring in managing respiratory complications associated with the virus. The pandemic increased hospitalizations and the necessity for effective patient monitoring, especially for those on ventilators or experiencing severe respiratory issues.

This surge in demand for enhanced respiratory care and monitoring capabilities significantly boosted the demand for capnography devices benefitting the market players financially. For instance, Masimo increased its product specific segment revenue to USD 1.23 billion in 2021 from USD 829.9 million in 2018, reflecting a three-year CAGR of 14.3%. This growth is attributed to the expansion of its core SET pulse oximeter customer base, higher revenues from NomoLine capnography and rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry, and an expanding list of OEM partners.



Furthermore, research indicates that capnography is increasingly important for both intubated and non-intubated patients, as it effectively measures and links to apneic events. Emerging studies are also exploring the combination of etCO2 and rSO2 to enhance the understanding of resuscitation. The technology is expanding, offering opportunities for broader application across the continuum of care, including emergency departments, pre-hospital settings, resuscitation response teams, critical care units, procedural sedation, general care floors, and pain management. Clinicians continue to rely on capnography to gain better insights into individual patient conditions, thereby driving the market in the U.S.



Moreover, market players undertake various growth strategies to grow and sustain in the U.S. capnography devices market. For instance, in June 2023, Royal Philips and Masimo received FDA clearance to activate Regional Oximetry (O3), SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, and CO? measurements in Philips IntelliVue MX850 and MX750 Patient Monitors. This extension of their collaboration allows clinicians to make quick, informed decisions without needing additional monitoring equipment.



U.S. Capnography Devices Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the portable segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of 57.97% in 2023. The growth is due to their versatility, ease of use, and ability to provide real-time respiratory monitoring across various clinical settings

On the basis of solution offering, the integrated segment held the largest revenue share of over 58% in 2023. The growth is because these devices offer seamless integration with existing patient monitoring systems, providing comprehensive and continuous respiratory monitoring without the need for separate equipment

On the basis of parameter, the single parameter segment held the largest revenue share of 52.17% in 2023. The segment growth can be attributed to affordable pricing of the product

On the basis of technology, the microstream segment held the largest revenue share of over 37% in 2023. The segment growth is because the technology is feasible with both, intubated and non-intubated patients

On the basis of component, the other accessories segment held the largest revenue share of 31.3% in 2023. The segment include several accessories, such as cuvettes, adaptors, masks, cables, and more, which are sold frequently

On the basis of application, the procedural sedation segment held the largest revenue share of 24.58% in 2023. Capnography devices are essential for monitoring respiratory status and detecting early signs of respiratory compromise, which is particularly crucial during sedation when patients may experience reduced respiratory drive or airway obstruction, thereby driving the segment growth

On the basis of end use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 45.67% in 2023. The growth is attributed to its extensive use of these devices across various departments and specialties within healthcare facilities

Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Infinium Medical, Inc.

Masimo

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ICU Medical Inc.

Nonin

BD

EdanUSA

Avante Health Solutions

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $413.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $675.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Portable

4.5. Stationary



Chapter 5. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Solution Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Solution Offering Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Solution Offering Outlook

5.4. Integrated

5.5. Standalone



Chapter 6. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Parameter Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Parameter Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Parameter Outlook

6.4. Single Parameter

6.5. Multiparameter



Chapter 7. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Technology Outlook

7.4. Mainstream

7.5. Sidestream

7.6. Microstream



Chapter 8. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Component Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Component Outlook

8.4. OEM Modules)

8.5. Filters

8.6. Sensors

8.7. Sampling Line

8.8. Other Accessories (Cuvettes, Adaptors, etc.)



Chapter 9. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

9.2. Segment Dashboard

9.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by Application Outlook

9.4. Emergency Medicine

9.5. Pain Medicine

9.6. Procedural Sedation

9.7. Critical Care



Chapter 10. U.S. Capnography Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

10.2. Segment Dashboard

10.3. U.S. Capnography Devices Market by End Use Outlook

10.4. Hospitals

10.5. Ambulatory Care Centers



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

11.2. Company/Competition Categorization

11.3. Vendor Landscape

11.3.1. Notable list of customers

11.3.2. Key company market share analysis, 2023

