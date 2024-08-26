Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand - Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hybrid Integration PIC segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.2%. The Monolithic Integration PIC segment is also set to grow at 23.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $570.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.0% CAGR to reach $996.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acacia Communications, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Ciena Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 463 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Substrate Materials and Fabrication Methods for PICs

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Raw Material (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si), and Other Raw Materials

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Technique (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication Approach

Analysis by Application

World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Application (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing, and Other Applications

Competitive Scenario

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

Modular Photonics

OmniSensing Photonics

Teem Photonics

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Wooriro Co. Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by Sector: A Snapshot

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 & 2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Equipment Type

Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

PIC to Gain from Introduction of 5G

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform Photonics

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024E): Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025E

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025E

Advanced Simulation Software for Designing PICs for Automotive Applications

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities

World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027E)

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

A Monolithic InP-on-Si-on-Insulator Developed by a HKUST Team of Engineers.

Optoscribe Begins Sampling its New PIC Coupling Solution, OptoCplrLT

A University of Rochester Team Creates Miniature Modulators for High Potential PICs

Purdue University Research Team Develops an Electrically Driven, Magnetic-Free Linear Optical Isolator for PIC Production

Horizon 2020 Project INSPIRE, Aims to Combine Beneficial Properties of Two Mature Photonic Integration Platforms

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative Products

Challenges with PIC Production

