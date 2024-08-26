Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand - Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hybrid Integration PIC segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.2%. The Monolithic Integration PIC segment is also set to grow at 23.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $570.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.0% CAGR to reach $996.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acacia Communications, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Ciena Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|463
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)
- Materials Used in Making PIC
- Integration Models for PIC
- Applications
- Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Substrate Materials and Fabrication Methods for PICs
- Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type
- World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Raw Material (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si), and Other Raw Materials
- Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention
- Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method
- World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Technique (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration
- Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication Approach
- Analysis by Application
- World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Application (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing, and Other Applications
- Competitive Scenario
- Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Acacia Communications, Inc.
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Ciena Corporation
- Infinera Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- Modular Photonics
- OmniSensing Photonics
- Teem Photonics
- Viavi Solutions, Inc.
- Wooriro Co. Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities
- Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by Sector: A Snapshot
- Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations
- Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic
- Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 & 2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Equipment Type
- Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type
- Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
- PIC to Gain from Introduction of 5G
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform Photonics
- Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC
- Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space
- Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs
- Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks
- Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand
- Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing Application Segment
- Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC
- Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC
- Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well
- Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits
- Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
- Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024E): Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
- World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025E
- Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025E
- Advanced Simulation Software for Designing PICs for Automotive Applications
- Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities
- World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027E)
- Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC
- Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis
- Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC
- Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand
- A Monolithic InP-on-Si-on-Insulator Developed by a HKUST Team of Engineers.
- Optoscribe Begins Sampling its New PIC Coupling Solution, OptoCplrLT
- A University of Rochester Team Creates Miniature Modulators for High Potential PICs
- Purdue University Research Team Develops an Electrically Driven, Magnetic-Free Linear Optical Isolator for PIC Production
- Horizon 2020 Project INSPIRE, Aims to Combine Beneficial Properties of Two Mature Photonic Integration Platforms
- Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability
- Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative Products
- Challenges with PIC Production
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxu6e8
