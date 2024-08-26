NMSDC and WEConnect International Collaborate to Connect MWBEs with Global Corporate Buyers

Washington, D.C., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the WEConnect Asia Pacific Regional Conference on Aug. 26, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and WEConnect International signed a strategic partnership aimed at increasing connections between MWBEs and international corporate buyers.

The agreement expands NMSDC’s efforts to link historically underserved populations with corporate purchasing entities and create mutually beneficial economic partnerships that address the racial wealth gap across the globe to the Asia Pacific region and the women business owners WEConnect International serves. The two organizations will collaborate in the following ways:

Advocating for the common economic interests of WEConnect International and NMSDC members to address and promote business and economic growth governmental policies.

Engaging the diverse memberships of both organizations, while opening doors with both public and private companies and governmental institutions for minority and women-owned business growth, with a goal of increasing intergenerational wealth in the communities they serve.

Facilitating joint events, programs, seminars, workshops, meetings, and discussions to create opportunities for commerce-driven activity.

Promoting WMBEs, WBEs, and corporate partners domestically and internationally through innovative approaches to advancing business growth in the global marketplace.

Sharing best practices, knowledge, and experiences that advance each organization's mission and vision.

“While NMSDC’s most recent economic impact report shows an impressive double-digit growth for our certified MBEs, unfortunately, the report also reflects the disparity that Black women business owners continue to face, said NMSDC CEO and president, Ying McGuire. “The partnership with WEConnect International enables us to leverage the power of the global economy to not only accelerate the growth of our Black women entrepreneurs, but all of the MWBEs we serve,” she added.

"This partnership between WEConnect International and NMSDC is a significant step forward in our shared mission to empower minority- and women-owned businesses on a global scale,” Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO and co-founder of WEConnect International. “By aligning our efforts, we can break down barriers and create even more opportunities for these businesses to thrive.”

The signing of this partnership is part of NMSDC’s international delegation to Australia and New Zealand taking place from Aug. 19 – 31, aimed at expanding international business opportunities for both NMSDC’s MBEs and corporate partners. Those interested in learning more about this partnership and the NMSDC international delegation’s other activities should reach out to NMSDC Global Link Program lead, Marc Winston at marc.winston@nmsdc.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is the leading global nonprofit helping women-owned businesses succeed in global value chains. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers, and certifies women's business enterprises that are at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by one or more women and then connects them with member buyers. WEConnect International member buyers represent over $4 trillion in annual purchasing power and a deep commitment to supplier development and inclusive sourcing. The result is a network of member buyers working with women business owners based in more than 135 markets, including Australia, that are learning, collaborating, and winning billions of dollars in new business.

