Rackspace Introduces On-demand Software as a Service to Seamlessly Simulate Complex Environments

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced the unveiling of Rackspace Lab Services (RLS), a cutting-edge cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution to transform training, testing, and demonstration environments for organizations worldwide. RLS hosts the Broadcom VMware Lab Platform (VLP) on Rackspace SDDC (Software Defined Data Center) Flex to deliver an on-demand, consumption-based service to simulate complex real-world environments.



Launching at VMware Explore 2024 in Las Vegas, RLS offers a flexible, cost-effective solution that allows you to demonstrate and train on any application that can be installed on an operating system and permits system-level access to the environment. The Service Offering provides a complete turn-key solution that requires no installation and minimal setup. RLS aims to enhance skills, drive innovation, and facilitate business growth by providing users with customized hands-on training and testing.

"By eliminating the complexities of setting up and maintaining dedicated lab environments, RLS accelerates project timelines by facilitating quicker innovation and faster time-to-market for new products and solutions," said Bryan Litchford, Vice President of Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "This streamlined approach provides a competitive advantage for companies using RLS, and in a world where remote work and distributed teams are the norm, RLS offers a robust solution for global distance learning and experiential training. Teams can develop and hone their skills in a real-world context, irrespective of their location, ensuring continuous learning and innovation."

RLS Key Features

RLS extends training into a real-world, hands-on environment with robust features that include:

Flexible distance learning: Users can access high-impact training anytime, anywhere worldwide.

Users can access high-impact training anytime, anywhere worldwide. Experiential learning: RLS supports complex lab environments, enabling you to duplicate production environments and provide robust, full-featured training environments.

RLS supports complex lab environments, enabling you to duplicate production environments and provide robust, full-featured training environments. Speed and scale: Quickly scale up and down as needed, paying only for the resources you need. If you prefer to host content in your own data center, you can use RLS to manage the labs so you can provide world-class training experiences.

Quickly scale up and down as needed, paying only for the resources you need. If you prefer to host content in your own data center, you can use RLS to manage the labs so you can provide world-class training experiences. Learning tools interoperability (LTI) integration: RLS provides API-based integration with industry-leading learning management systems (LMS), making it the go-to choice for extending training into a real-world, hands-on environment.

RLS Key Benefits

Advantages of RLS range from easily accessible environments to enhanced revenue opportunities:

Fully maintained virtual lab services environment: Save the effort required to build and maintain a dedicated lab solution.

Save the effort required to build and maintain a dedicated lab solution. Dedicated virtual RLS environment: Eliminate the struggle of finding viable places to train, test, and demonstrate concepts.

Eliminate the struggle of finding viable places to train, test, and demonstrate concepts. POC and demonstration environments: Accelerate development projects so you can go-to-market faster.

Accelerate development projects so you can go-to-market faster. Configured environments: Choose configurations from simple to complex according to your exact training, testing, or demonstration specifications.

Choose configurations from simple to complex according to your exact training, testing, or demonstration specifications. Rapidly remedy problems: Access 24x7x365 expert platform support.

Access 24x7x365 expert platform support. Grow revenue: Provide on-demand sales demos and PoC environments to give your clients a hands-on solution experience to build their trust.

"The launch of RLS symbolizes a pivotal moment in empowering organizations while facilitating global workforce training and development with real-world scenarios to close deals faster," continued Litchford. "RLS is now available as an on-demand, pay-for-use solution globally, setting a new standard for workforce empowerment, sales facilitation, and application testing."

As a VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Partner, Rackspace Technology will host virtual labs at VMware Explore 2024 in Las Vegas Aug. 26 – 29, 2024, in the Hands-on Labs room at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Level 2, Hall B. In addition, attendees can visit Rackspace at Booth 1524.

Click here to learn more about Rackspace Lab Services (RLS)

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com