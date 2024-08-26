Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast Report 2024 - Global Market for AI is Forecast to Increase from $148.8 Billion in 2023, to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2029, at a CAGR of 39.7%

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast to 2029: Investments vs Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global artificial intelligence (AI) market and breaks it down into segments: AI solution type (software, services and hardware) and deployment mode (on-premise and cloud). In addition, the report analyzes the key AI technologies such as machine learning (ML), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and context-aware computing. It also examines the applications of AI technology in end-user industries such as BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, security and surveillance, marketing, logistics and supply chain, retail, automotive, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, manufacturing, education, legal, agriculture and government.

The report discusses the solutions provided by AI companies. It includes a regional analysis that covers the current and future factors influencing the deployment of AI solutions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report analyzes the key drivers and regional dynamics of the AI market, along with current industry trends. It concludes with profiles of the major AI providers. The base year for the study is 2023, and projections for 2024 through 2029 are provided, along with expected CAGRs for this forecast period.

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to increase from $148.8 billion in 2023 to reach $1.1 trillion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The North American market for artificial intelligence is estimated to increase from $54.2 billion in 2023 to reach $342.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.1% from 2024 through 2029.

The Asia-Pacific market for artificial intelligence is estimated to increase from $45.4 billion in 2023 to reach $433.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The AI market is being driven by a combination of multiple factors. Advances in AI technology have paved the way for more sophisticated and capable solutions. Businesses are increasingly adopting AI to enhance customer service by leveraging chatbots, virtual assistants and personalized recommendations. The rise of cloud computing has also played a significant role, providing the necessary infrastructure and scalability for AI applications.

Also, the increasing demand to analyze and interpret large amounts of data has fueled the adoption of AI, as it offers powerful tools for processing data and developing insights from it. However, data privacy concerns, the high costs associated with AI development and the deployment of advanced AI solutions could restrain the market's growth.

The report includes:

87 data tables and 57 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for artificial intelligence (AI)

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global AI market, with market share analysis by type, solution, deployment, technology, end user industry, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Discussion of advances in AI technology and its usage for enhanced customer service, and analysis & interpretation of large amounts of data; information on generative AI and explainable AI (XAI) and their advantages and drawbacks

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Samsung, Intel Corp., Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft, and Nvidia Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $148.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Scenario

AI Autonomy Levels

Weak/Narrow AI

Strong AI

Future Analysis

Short-Term Future

Long-Term Future

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advances in AI Technology Use of AI to Enhance Customer Service Rise of Cloud Computing Analyzing and Interpreting Large Amounts of Data Increased Demand for Automation and Efficiency

Market Restraints Data Privacy Concerns High Cost of Deployment

Market Opportunities Advances in Generative AI Adoption of Cloud-Based Al Solutions

Market Challenges Biases in AI Algorithms Integration Challenges



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

European Union

United States

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Canada

Australia

U.K.

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Generative AI

Explainable AI (XAI)

Federated Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Quantum AI

AI-Driven IoT (AIoT)

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Solution Type

AI Software AI Services AI Hardware

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

On-Premise Cloud

Market Breakdown by Technology

Machine Learning Computer Vision Natural Language Processing (NLP) Context-Aware Computing

Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

BFSI Media and Entertainment Healthcare Security and Surveillance Marketing Logistics and Supply Chain Retail Automotive Telecom and IT Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Education Legal Agriculture Government

Market Breakdown by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the AI Industry

Companies Featured

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom

IBM

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Google

Dell

Cisco Systems

Infineon Technologies

Fortinet

Meta

Intel

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Microsoft

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Mediatek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nvidia Corp.

Siemens

Micron Technology Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Oracle

Samsung

Salesforce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kouo2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment