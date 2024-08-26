Gum Rosin Market Projected to Reach USD 1,987 Million by 2034, Growing at a 6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gum rosin market is projected to attain a value of USD 1,106.3 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the assessment period, reaching approximately USD 1,987 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand across various industries, including adhesives, printing inks, and rubber, where gum rosin's versatile properties as a natural resin are highly valued. As industries continue to seek sustainable and natural raw materials, the market for gum rosin is likely to witness robust expansion over the next decade.



Gum rosin is a kind of solid resin made from pine chemicals that are sourced from pine trees and various other plants. Also known as colophony, gum rosin is made by heating the fresh liquid resin to vaporize the volatile liquid terpene compounds. It is composed of a mixture of pimaric-type and abietic-type acids with a low amount of neutral compounds. Gum rosin Color’s ranging from yellow to black and has a semi-transparent appearance.

The market for gum rosin is positively influenced by the increasing application of the product in adhesives. An upsurge in preference for natural additives across various industry verticals. Gum rosin also finds application in the automotive and construction sectors as it is used in the paints and coatings used in these industries. Other applications of gum rosin include its usage as a glazing agent in chewing gum and medicines, as a dispersant, and as emulsification in the synthetic rubber industry, which will spur the demand for gum rosin in the global market. Again, the high friction-enhancing properties of gum rosin will further swell up the demand for gum rosin in the upcoming years.

Gum rosin contains excellent physical and chemical properties which promote its usage in the manufacturing of adhesives, printing inks, paper sizing agents, solders and fluxes, surface coatings, insulating materials, synthetic rubber, chewing gums, and soaps and detergents . Gum rosin can also be used on bows of violins and other string instruments, dancing shoes, floors, and stages to prevent slipping. All of these considerations, along with others, propel the gum rosin market forward in the international space.

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gum-rosin-market

Key Takeaways:

China dominates the global gum rosin market, primarily due to its strong export capacity and ability to maintain lower-than-average prices.

The gum rosin market in United States will register a CAGR of 5.4% and create an absolute dollar opportunity by 2034.

By product type, the WW-type segment will account for 31.5% of the market share in 2024 due to its extensive usage in paper sizing for maintaining textures and colors.

In terms of application, the adhesive segment will continue to dominate the market and is projected to hold a leading value share of 30.2% in 2024.

Leading Gum Rosin Market Players

Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Co., Ltd

Megara Resins

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd

Merck Group

Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd

Midhills

Eastman Chemical

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd

Punjab Rosin and Chemicals Works

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:



In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into WW-type, WG-type, N-type, X-type, and others.

By Application:



Paper, paints and coatings, soap, printing ink, adhesives, and rubber are a few key applications.

By Region:



The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Rising Demand for Adhesives Driving Growth in the Gum Rosin Market

The adhesive application segment is poised to dominate the global gum rosin market and is projected to capture a value share of 30.2% in 2024. This trend is driven by gum rosin's superior tackifying properties, which enhance the stickiness and bonding strength of adhesives. As a natural resin, gum rosin forms strong, durable bonds with a variety of surfaces, making it an essential component in pressure-sensitive and hot-melt adhesives. These characteristics make it a preferred choice across numerous industries, particularly in applications requiring reliable and high-performance adhesion.

Gum rosin's versatility extends beyond its bonding capabilities. It improves adhesive flexibility, resistance to aging, and tolerance to temperature fluctuations, ensuring long-lasting performance in diverse environments. Additionally, its compatibility with other adhesive ingredients, combined with its cost-effectiveness, solidifies its widespread adoption in sectors ranging from packaging to automotive assembly. The growing reliance on gum rosin in adhesives underscores its critical role in the evolving demands of modern industrial applications.

Der globale Markt für Kolophonium soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 1.106,3 Millionen USD erreichen und im Bewertungszeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6 % wachsen und bis 2034 etwa 1.987 Millionen USD erreichen. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage in verschiedenen Branchen vorangetrieben, darunter Klebstoffe, Druckfarben und Gummi, wo die vielseitigen Eigenschaften von Kolophonium als natürliches Harz hoch geschätzt werden. Da die Industrie weiterhin nach nachhaltigen und natürlichen Rohstoffen sucht, dürfte der Markt für Kolophonium im nächsten Jahrzehnt ein starkes Wachstum erleben.

Kolophonium ist eine Art festes Harz aus Kiefernchemikalien, die aus Kiefern und verschiedenen anderen Pflanzen gewonnen werden. Kolophonium, auch als Kolophonium bekannt, wird hergestellt, indem das frische flüssige Harz erhitzt wird, um die flüchtigen flüssigen Terpenverbindungen zu verdampfen. Es besteht aus einer Mischung von Pimarsäure- und Abietinsäure mit einer geringen Menge an neutralen Verbindungen. Kolophonium. Die Farbe reicht von Gelb bis Schwarz und hat ein halbtransparentes Aussehen.

Der Markt für Kolophonium wird durch die zunehmende Verwendung des Produkts in Klebstoffen positiv beeinflusst. In verschiedenen Branchen gibt es einen Anstieg der Vorliebe für natürliche Zusatzstoffe. Kolophonium findet auch Anwendung in der Automobil- und Baubranche, da es in den dort verwendeten Farben und Beschichtungen verwendet wird. Weitere Anwendungen von Kolophonium umfassen seine Verwendung als Überzugsmittel in Kaugummi und Medikamenten, als Dispergiermittel und als Emulgator in der synthetischen Gummiindustrie, was die Nachfrage nach Kolophonium auf dem Weltmarkt ankurbeln wird. Auch hier werden die hohen reibungserhöhenden Eigenschaften von Kolophonium die Nachfrage nach Kolophonium in den kommenden Jahren weiter ansteigen lassen.

Kolophonium weist hervorragende physikalische und chemische Eigenschaften auf, die seine Verwendung bei der Herstellung von Klebstoffen, Druckfarben, Papierleimungsmitteln, Lötmitteln und Flussmitteln, Oberflächenbeschichtungen, Isoliermaterialien, synthetischem Gummi, Kaugummi sowie Seifen und Reinigungsmitteln fördern. Kolophonium kann auch auf Bögen von Geigen und anderen Streichinstrumenten, Tanzschuhen, Böden und Bühnen verwendet werden, um ein Abrutschen zu verhindern. All diese Überlegungen und andere treiben den Kolophoniummarkt im internationalen Raum voran.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

• China dominiert den globalen Kolophoniummarkt, hauptsächlich aufgrund seiner starken Exportkapazität und seiner Fähigkeit, unterdurchschnittliche Preise aufrechtzuerhalten.

• Der Kolophoniummarkt in den Vereinigten Staaten wird eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,4 % verzeichnen und bis 2034 eine absolute Dollarchance schaffen.

• Nach Produkttyp wird das WW-Typ-Segment im Jahr 2024 31,5 % des Marktanteils ausmachen, da es in großem Umfang zur Papierleimung verwendet wird, um Texturen und Farben beizubehalten.

• In Bezug auf die Anwendung wird das Klebstoffsegment den Markt weiterhin dominieren und voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen führenden Wertanteil von 30,2 % halten.

Führende Akteure auf dem Markt für Kolophonium

• Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd

• Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Megara Resins

• Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd

• Merck Group

• Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Midhills

• Eastman Chemical

• Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd

• Punjab Rosin and Chemicals Works

Wichtige Marktsegmente

Nach Produkttyp:

Nach Produkttyp ist die Branche in WW-Typ, WG-Typ, N-Typ, X-Typ und andere unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Papier, Farben und Beschichtungen, Seife, Druckfarbe, Klebstoffe und Gummi sind einige der wichtigsten Anwendungen.

Nach Region:

Die Branche erstreckt sich über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Steigende Nachfrage nach Klebstoffen treibt Wachstum auf dem Kolophoniummarkt voran

Das Segment Klebstoffanwendungen wird voraussichtlich den globalen Kolophoniummarkt dominieren und im Jahr 2024 einen Wertanteil von 30,2 % erreichen. Dieser Trend wird durch die überlegenen klebrigen Eigenschaften von Kolophonium vorangetrieben, die die Klebrigkeit und Klebkraft von Klebstoffen verbessern. Als natürliches Harz bildet Kolophonium starke, dauerhafte Bindungen mit einer Vielzahl von Oberflächen und ist damit ein wesentlicher Bestandteil von Haft- und Schmelzklebstoffen. Diese Eigenschaften machen es zu einer bevorzugten Wahl in zahlreichen Branchen, insbesondere bei Anwendungen, die eine zuverlässige und leistungsstarke Haftung erfordern.

Die Vielseitigkeit von Kolophonium geht über seine Klebefähigkeiten hinaus. Es verbessert die Klebstoffflexibilität, Alterungsbeständigkeit und Toleranz gegenüber Temperaturschwankungen und gewährleistet so eine lang anhaltende Leistung in unterschiedlichsten Umgebungen. Darüber hinaus festigt seine Kompatibilität mit anderen Klebstoffbestandteilen in Kombination mit seiner Kosteneffizienz seine breite Akzeptanz in Branchen von der Verpackung bis zur Automobilmontage. Die zunehmende Abhängigkeit von Kolophonium in Klebstoffen unterstreicht seine entscheidende Rolle bei den sich entwickelnden Anforderungen moderner Industrieanwendungen.

Über die Abteilung für Chemikalien und Materialien bei Future Market Insights (FMI)

Die Abteilung für Chemikalien und Materialien von Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet eine eindeutige und punktgenaue Analyse der Chemikalien- und Materialindustrie. Diese umfassende Abdeckung reicht von Rohstoffen, Massenprodukten, Spezialchemikalien und Petrochemikalien bis hin zu fortschrittlichen Materialien, Verbundwerkstoffen und insbesondere Nanotechnologie, mit besonderem Schwerpunkt auf „grünen Alternativen“, Entwicklungen im Bereich Recycling und erneuerbarer Technologien sowie der Bewertung von Angebot, Nachfrage und Handel. Unsere Forschungsstudien dienen als Referenzmarktrichtlinien für Chemiehersteller, Forschungseinrichtungen, Vertriebspartner und Regierungsstellen zur Entwicklung von „The Way Forward“.

