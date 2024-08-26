Spine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device featuring TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the immediate launch of the Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device featuring TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology. The Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device is an interbody device for Transforaminal (TLIF) and Posterior (PLIF) lumbar interbody fusion with all-titanium construction, biplanar expansion, easy and fast post expansion grafting, and advanced surface technology. This exciting and immediately available new product substantially strengthens Spine Wave’s posterior interbody fusion offering and is expected to be a meaningful Spine Wave growth catalyst.

The Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device is an ideal device for TLIF and PLIF procedures. The all-titanium implant features simple and easy to use instruments and a biplanar taper to ease insertion. The implant expands in both cephalad to caudal and medial to lateral planes to maximize endplate to implant surface apposition and provide a wide-open space for grafting and radiographic visibility. The system integrates with Spine Wave’s popular GraftMag® Graft Delivery System for fast, easy, and voluminous post-expansion grafting.

The Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device also features TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology, which is Spine Wave’s patented, proprietary advanced surface design. The TiCell® Nano surface is produced using both nanosecond and femtosecond lasers to form a hierarchical surface structure. The nanosecond laser produces a roughened, microporous texture intended to enhance implant-to-vertebral endplate fixation, while the femtosecond laser produces sub-micron and nanoscale features designed to replicate the natural geometry within osteoclastic resorption pits. “I have been impressed with Spine Wave’s laser surface technology,” said Professor Barbara Boyan Ph.D., Executive Director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Engineering and Medicine, “particularly in its ability to mimic the topography left by osteoclast cells in preparation for bone growth.” TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology can be applied to any titanium implant substrate, including machined and 3D printed designs. The Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device is the first Spine Wave implant to feature TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology and more are planned.

Professor Boyan will be providing more information and data on TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology on September 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm (US EDT) as a faculty member of the The Promise of Biomimetic Implant Surfaces and Nano + Femtosecond Laser Texturing online program hosted by Orthopedics This Week. Other expert program faculty include Alexander R. Vaccaro, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, Richard H. Rothman Professor in Orthopaedic Surgery & Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and President, Rothman Orthopaedics at Jefferson Health, Paul C. Celestre, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, Norton Leatherman Spine Center, and Scott McLean, BSME, Vice President, Research and Development, Spine Wave, Inc. Online program registration is available directly through this link https://blbmeetings.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5o0M0O_gQc-D5aru0VlhTg#/ or at the Orthopedics This Week website (www.ryortho.com).

“Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Interbody Device together with GraftMag® Graft Delivery System is a great procedural solution for my TLIF and PLIF procedures,” said Christopher P. Gallati, M.D. “The system completely addresses my clinical requirements, and I use it with confidence because the dual taper design is easy to insert, the biplanar expansion ensures secure fit and fill of the interbody space and helps me achieve the desired amount of lordosis.” He continued, “The GraftMag® Graft Delivery System makes grafting fast and easy and the TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology is appealing because it facilitates near-term fixation and is designed to provide an excellent setting to achieve bony fusion.” Dr. Gallati is a board-certified neurological spine surgeon practicing with The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Brain and Spine Institute in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Spine Wave’s launch of the Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Device continues and strengthens the company’s leadership position in the market for expandable devices,” said Laine Mashburn, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development. The Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Device addresses important clinical needs very well and offers appealing features that are appreciated by spine surgeons. The TiCell® Nano Advanced Surface Technology featured on the Exceed® Biplanar Expandable Device is an important and promising platform technology for Spine Wave.”

