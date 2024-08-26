Soup-stock Noodle House Shines in Paris，Baixiang Chinese Noodles Leading the New Trend of Going Overseas

Beijing, China, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, with the successful conclusion of the world's largest sports event, the Soup-stock Noodle House of Baixiang Food Paris also had a perfect ending. During the nearly 3 weeks of the event, this Noodle House, with its unique oriental flavour, quickly became popular in the city of Paris, advancing the international dissemination and in-depth exchanges of Chinese food culture. The Soup-stock Noodle House in Paris not only enhances the international popularity and reputation of the Baixiang Food brand, but to a certain extent, it also reflects the results of deep cultivation in overseas markets.

(Chinese and foreign tourists waiting to taste Chinese noodles in front of The Soup-stock Noodle House of Baixiang Food Paris)

The Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House gains offline popularity and online fame, sharing the taste of China with the world.

Since its opening, the Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House has become the centre of social media buzz, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to experience, more than half of whom are international tourists. Among the many visitors, LANG Ping, ZHANG Weili, ZOU Shiming and LIU Xiang are some of the most important figures in the sports world. Additionally, the restaurant has attracted the "TIME WITH YUHUI" program team and dozens of top influencers who have visited to immerse themselves in the experience. Moreover, the Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House has become a popular gathering spot for front-line sports journalists, event volunteers, renowned coaches, and groups of international students. While Chinese tourists enjoy a nostalgic taste of home, foreign visitors have been quick to praise the authentic Chinese flavors, making the Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House ranked as the new top gastronomic stream in Paris in just three weeks, creating a vibrant scene along the banks of the Seine River.

(Zhang Weili, Champion Experience Officer for Baixiang Chinese Noodles, Gives a Live Interview at the Soup-stock Noodle House

（Table Tennis Player Ni Xialian Visits the Soup-stock Noodle House）



On social media, the topic of Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House launching in Paris has also continued to heat up. Up to now, the topic #Baixiang Chinese Noodles Applauds Strength# has accumulatively gained more than 2.4 billion exposures on the whole network, with netizens expressing their love for authentic Chinese noodles and their support for sports heroes under this topic. Meanwhile, other spontaneously trending topics, such as #Lang Ping Cannot Resist A Bowl Of Baixiang Chinese Noodles# and #Lang Ping And Zhang Weili Visit Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House#, have also made it to the top of Weibo's trending list. Currently, content related to the opening of Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House in Paris has accumulated over 3.28 billion views across all platforms.

In recent years, Chinese brands have increasingly appeared in international markets, with Chinese companies expanding globally becoming an unstoppable trend. Amid this wave of international expansion, Baixiang Food has embraced opportunities and faced challenges by leveraging its deep cultural heritage and innovative entrepreneurial spirit. Baixiang Food 's efforts are not only driven by the pursuit of new growth opportunities but also by a strong sense of mission as a custodian and innovator of Chinese noodle culture—to promote Chinese cuisine and showcase the unique charm of Chinese brands to the world. During the recent sports event in Paris, Baixiang Food teamed up with other Chinese brands, such as Mengniu and Chagee, to create a group of delicious Chinese offerings, making a strong debut in Paris. Through engaging activities like mascot costume changes and collaborative product promotions, Baixiang Food and its fellow Chinese brands significantly amplified their marketing momentum in the global market.

Focusing on Both Quality and Global Expansion, Baixiang Food Achieves Significant Results in Overseas Markets

As "going global" becomes the prevailing trend, how can companies stand out in the fiercely competitive international market?

Baixiang Food's answer is to stick to quality. Deep plough into the industry for 27 years, Baixiang Food has been adhering to the original intention of making a good bowl of Chinese noodles, and constantly breaking through itself. This persistent pursuit of quality has won wide recognition in the international market, successfully acquiring a variety of certificates, including European BRC certification, North American FDA certification, and Halal ARA HALAL certification system. These certifications not only affirm Baixiang Food’s high quality and safety standards but also serve as a powerful testament to its international brand reputation, laying a solid foundation for its path to globalization. As early as 2012, Baixiang Food won the prestigious "World Congress of Food Science and Technology", marking the first time the instant noodle industry received this award in its 50-year history.

In addition to the pursuit of quality, Baixiang Food also continually improve its international market expansion capabilities. For example, in 2021, Baixiang Food entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the India-China Chamber of Commerce, actively advancing its overseas trade presence and laying the groundwork for the brand's international expansion. In the same year, Baixiang Food also formed a strong alliance with the China Association for Promoting UN Procurement, successfully securing a place on the United Nations procurement list, further deepening its reach in international markets.

（Baixiang Chinese Noodles are sold far overseas.）

In April 2024, the global tour of Baixiang Chinese Noodles officially kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This initiative not only highlights Baixiang Chinese Noodles' positioning as an international brand but also empowers retail sales in overseas markets, effectively boosting the promotion of new products.

Presently, Baixiang Food's products have been sold to 76 countries and regions, and are favoured by consumers all over the world. Notably, just last month, Baixiang Food's international strategy reached a historic milestone with its successful entry into four major North American retail chains—FreshCo, Sobeys, Walmart, and Safeway—covering 500 stores. This achievement marks a significant breakthrough for Baixiang Food in the North American market.

Creating a High-Quality Overseas Marketing Template and Paving a New Chapter for Brand Globalization

Building on its strong foundation in the international market, Baixiang Food took advantage of this global sports event to collaborate with Chinese sports talent and use innovative marketing through the Soup-stock Noodle House to establish its brand image overseas as a "representative of Chinese cuisine."

Baixiang Food understands that the path for Chinese brands to expand internationally is not an easy one. To stand out in the global market, it requires continuous product innovation, market insight, and brand building. According to public records, Baixiang Food currently operates over 90 world-class instant noodle production lines and has independently developed and co-developed more than 70 improvements in production processes. The company holds over 170 effective patents, and its production processes and technical standards have reached an advanced international level.

In addition to its technological advancements, Baixiang Food continually launches products that meet consumer demands. Leading the trend with its "Yummy Soup Noodles", Baixiang Food actively pursues vertical innovation in product categories. The company has introduced various popular products, such as the "Big Chilly Noodles" series, and Coriander Noodles, which are well-loved by younger consumers and the general public. At the same time, Baixiang Food is expanding horizontally by diversifying its product range to include more than ten categories, such as instant noodles, dried noodles, seasonings, beverages, snacks, and frozen foods, striving to create the best product mix for the mainstream consumer market.

（Baixiang Chinese Noodles Ranks the top-selling Chinese noodle brand online.）

To better resonate with consumers and bridge the gap between young consumers and the industry, Baixiang Food launched slow live streams of its production lines on short video platforms, inviting millions of viewers to virtually "oversee" the manufacturing process. Starting in 2022, Baixiang Food introduced the "Baixiang Instant Noodle Factory" themed stores in several major cities across China, pioneering the "open and visit" factory model within the industry. By offering immersive experiences that showcase the production lines, Baixiang Food allows consumers to truly experience the quality and craftsmanship of Chinese manufacturing.

Driven by a spirit of innovation and a steadfast dedication to Chinese quality, Baixiang Food has established a strong foothold in the domestic market and successfully led industry development. As a representative of Chinese national brands, Baixiang Food promotes Chinese culinary culture on the global stage, delivering authentic Chinese flavors to consumers worldwide. Whether through its products or brand marketing, Baixiang Food's journey to international markets reflects the broader process of Chinese brands going global and exemplifies China's cultural soft power on a global scale. It is foreseeable that as Baixiang Food continues to expand internationally, it will become a shining example of Chinese quality and flavor in the global food industry.



