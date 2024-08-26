Industry Experts, Thought Leaders, and Innovators Convene This October at EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference, Hosted By NETA

PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is proud to announce the Agenda for EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference. With its emphasis on education, knowledge sharing, and collaborative thinking, the forward-looking agenda for this unique conference focuses on emerging technologies, market trends, service innovations, capital investment strategies, and regulatory responses that will advance the electrical power systems industry into the future. EPIC will bring together top industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators from electrical equipment manufacturers, service providers, engineering firms, power generation and distribution companies, and investment groups who are defining the next generation of the electrical power systems industry.

EPIC Knowledge-Sharing Sessions Focus on Four Trending Topics:

Renewable Energy Powering the Grid

High-Voltage Emerging Technology

Powering Electrical Vehicles (EV) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Workforce Development and Management

In a series of twelve unique knowledge-sharing sessions, led by top industry experts and thought leaders from such companies as Doble, Megger, NERC, Siemens, and Eaton, as well as the U.S. Departments of Energy and Labor; EPIC attendees will learn about innovative technologies and strategic thinking on power grid expansion, evolution, and resilience. Subject-matter specialists will present power management trends and lead discussions on service-demand growth and workforce development. Participants will join in roundtable discussions on power system digitization, improving electrical system design, installation, and system health management. This high-powered three-day conference will provide forward-looking electrical power professionals with the foundational knowledge needed to prepare and plan for the next level of power resiliency, reliability, and safety.

These educational sessions and the collaborative thinking they will engender will benefit organizations and professionals engaged in managing electrical infrastructures, equipment manufacturers, operations specialists, product engineers, R & D, and business development managers invested in understanding how to envision, prepare, and plan for future electrical power systems and management needs. When asked about the conference, GE Vernova Advanced Applications Advisor and EPIC speaker, Wayne Hartmann, related: “With the array of future grid topics, utility and consultant engineering and innovation teams would benefit from EPIC participation.”

EPIC Knowledge-Sharing Session Highlights with Industry Expert Presenters and Panelists

Panelists from Siemens, TRC, Group CBS, Eaton, and Megger discuss Industry Trends Driving Innovation

Presenters from Doble, NERC, and GE Vernova lead a round-table discussion on Power Grid Modernization

Panelists from Shermco, Texas State Technical College (TSTC), and ONCOR focus on Building the Future of the Power Workforce

Keynote Speaker Chris Kuehl from AMARDA, in 1 of 3 keynotes, addresses the Economic Outlook Shaping the Power Industry

NETA’s mission to lead the industry through education and training for the advancement of electrical power system reliability and safety is realized through its two annual conferences, the long established PowerTest and now EPIC; and through NETA’s extensive Learning Resources Library. EPIC’s exclusive focus on forward visioning for the electrical power systems industry sets it apart from PowerTest, the industry’s premier electrical power safety and reliability conference. PowerTest’s primary emphasis is on knowledge sharing and training for electrical power professionals engaged in the health management of today’s power infrastructure and the current happenings within the electrical power systems industry. With the addition of EPIC as an annual conference, electrical power professionals responsible for evolving their organizations will have the opportunity to exchange ideas pertinent to the industry’s future advancement. EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference is specifically designed to provide that much needed forum of exploration, the collaborative exchange of ideas, and visioning for tomorrow’s electrical power systems industry.

EPIC would not be possible without the support of its conference sponsors. NETA thanks Anchor Sponsors: intellirent and Endeavor Business Media, as well as Engagement Sponsors: A-Rent, IRISS, Group CBS, Doble, Eaton, and Siemens.

If you are interested in learning more about EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference and how to participate, visit epicpower.org or contact the NETA office at 888.300.6382.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI-Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

NETA – InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Jill Howell, Director of Sales and Marketing

Phone: 888.300.6382

Email: jhowell@netaworld.org