D&H Enhances Modern Collaboration Offerings for IT VARs and MSPs

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American IT channel, announces it has strengthened its offering in the Modern Collaboration category. The distributor has added multiple new manufacturer partners in this space including Grandstream (videoconferencing and UC) and PeopleLink (video collaboration); and is now offering state-of-the-art, 360-degree videoconferencing room systems from NEAT, Logitech, and Yealink.

As demand for unified collaboration solutions surges, end-customers are increasingly seeking reliable, end-to-end partners to support successful implementation. In response, D&H continues to expand its vendor and product portfolio and bolster its team of solution engineers who provide pre-sales support to channel partners. D&H also continues to upgrade its professional installation services, offering partners access to a nationwide network of certified technicians for on-site system installations. This comprehensive support helps partners better navigate the complexities of deploying advanced collaboration solutions.

Innovative systems from NEAT and Logitech elevate user experiences on Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which organizations can use to conduct effective engagements, training, education, and real-time events, seamlessly incorporating remote personnel. These full-room systems cater to both small and large boardroom meetings. AI-powered technologies allow these 360-degree cameras to feature each speaker individually, head-on, no matter where they are positioned in the room.

Flexible and more naturally immersive hybrid environments allow collaboration to occur in a range of scenarios, not just when participants are in the same location. The solutions align with D&H’s ongoing support strategy, and are available through flexible payment models such as D&H’s XaaS program.

Some of the new vendors and products that D&H has recently added to its collaboration/unified communications line card include:

Grandstream, which offers open standard, SIP-based UC (unified communications) and networking featuring broad industry interoperability to boost productivity through HD video and audio conferencing.

PeopleLink’s video collaboration solutions accommodate large conference rooms, huddle rooms, and work-from-home spaces through a wide-ranging portfolio, including HD camera and audioconferencing products for education, government, and healthcare.

NEAT Center. This high-performance system delivers a 360-degree visual meeting experience, presenting face-to-face views of participants and with audio focus automatically switching to whomever is speaking.

The Logitech Sight tabletop camera’s intelligent, multi-participant framing leverages AI to provide the best front-and-center view of a conference room, enhancing the meeting experience for remote participants in medium-to-large collaboration spaces.

The Yealink MVC S60 Microsoft Teams system is an all-in-one intelligent camera featuring SmartVision technology, an MCore Pro mini-PC, MTouch Plus panel, and RoomSensor system.

“We’re expanding our portfolio and enhancing our investments in solution engineers and professional installation services to support our partners in the rapidly growing unified collaboration market,” said Tina Fisher, vice president of vendor management at D&H. “By equipping our partners with the technical resources and on-the-ground support they need, we’re empowering them to confidently deliver collaboration solutions that help their end-users achieve business success.”

