Extreme Networks (EXTR) Faces Investor Backlash Amid Inventor Glut and Revenue Plunge- Hagens Berman

Extreme Networks, Inc. is grappling with a severe inventory overhang and plummeting sales, in addition to a class-action lawsuit recently filed accusing the company of misleading investors about its financial health.

The network equipment provider booked a substantial $46.5 million inventory reserve in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 30, a clear indication of excessive raw materials and finished goods on hand. This charge coincided with a 29% year-over-year revenue decline to $256.7 million.

The earnings release comes on the heels of an investor suit alleging that Extreme painted a deceptively optimistic picture of robust organic growth, a sizable backlog, and market share gains. However, the lawsuit contends that this rosy outlook masked a deteriorating business environment. The company is accused of inflating revenue by overstating organic demand and relying heavily on backlog orders, while simultaneously downplaying the rapid erosion of that backlog.

The truth began to emerge in January 2023 with the departure of its CFO and a subsequent earnings report that revealed a decline in backlog and book-to-bill ratios. Despite these warning signs, management assured investors that the backlog would remain stable.

Subsequent disclosures painted a more dire picture. A staggering $245 million decline in backlog was reported in August 2023, followed by an acknowledgment of an "air pocket of demand" in November. In January 2024, the company slashed revenue forecasts, citing channel inventory issues and weaker-than-expected demand.

These events have sent Extreme’s share price plummeting, wiping out significant market capitalization and prompting prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate potential securities fraud.

“Investors who relied on Extreme Networks’ positive statements about their business suffered significant losses. Our investigation seeks to uncover whether these losses were the result of securities fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

