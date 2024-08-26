Clark Construction, Superior Court of Riverside County, and California Chief Justice Celebrate the Dedication of New Menifee Justice Center

MENIFEE, California, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 23, representatives from Clark Construction Group joined California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, the Judicial Council of California staff, judges and staff of the Riverside County Superior Court, and state and county officials at a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Menifee Justice Center in Riverside County, California. The judicial facility officially opened for business on July 8, 2024.

“Facilities like these are critical to the administration of Justice,” said California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. When speaking of the building’s sustainability and accessibility features, she added, “Our courts can and should play a significant role in the environment's health. All these improvements should be applauded, and the importance of these changes should not be underestimated.”

The new 85,000-square-foot Menifee Justice Center offers a contemporary, accessible, and secure environment. It features nine courtrooms designated for family, traffic, and civil cases. The building also includes jury assembly and deliberation rooms, a self-help center, a children's waiting room, and areas for attorney interviews and witness waiting rooms.

“This has been a highly collaborative effort between the Judicial Council of California, Clark Construction, and the broader project team to deliver a much-needed facility to the local community’s benefit,” said Kwaku Gyabaah, senior vice president at Clark Construction. “It’s great to see the building in use after being delivered on time and budget.”

Clark Construction served as the general contractor for this project, with Perkins&Will as the project architect and Vanir Construction Management, Inc. as the construction manager.

This development is part of a broader statewide courthouse construction initiative. Since 2002, the California state judicial branch has completed 35 new courthouses, with 16 more currently in progress.

