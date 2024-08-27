Technip Energies to design groundbreaking low-carbon hydrogen facility for bp in the United Kingdom

H2Teesside is expected to be one of the UK’s largest low-carbon hydrogen production facilities - fully integrated with carbon capture technology.

The project is targeting 1.2 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production, which equates to more than 10% of the UK’s 2030 hydrogen production target.

It could capture and send for storage over two million tonnes of CO₂ per year, which is the equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households.

This project could also support economic development, jobs creation and regeneration of the Teesside region.

Technip Energies and technology selection marks an important next step towards UK decarbonisation strategy.





As part of the FEED study, Technip Energies will deliver a comprehensive design utilising their in-house expertise and global best practices to design large scale project, integrating hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.

In the perspective of a 2025 final investment decision, the next step for Technip Energies, if selected, will be to provide the full Engineering Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) package for the project.

As part of the East Coast Cluster, the integrated H2Teesside hydrogen production and hydrogen distribution pipeline will integrate with other decarbonisation projects in the region. The CO 2 captured from the H2Teesside facility will be exported to the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CO 2 gathering system.

Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies commented: “Being selected for bp’s H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies' proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects. By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative at-scale solutions that align with the UK’s ambitious decarbonization targets.”

Andy Lane, VP for hydrogen and CCUS at bp, UK, said: “These agreements mark further critical milestones for H2Teesside as the project continues to move towards EPC contracts and then construction. The project could play a critical role in decarbonising industry on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”





About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

